OTHER VOICES: Nebraska steps up to help victims of sex trafficking

Among the newer and most deserving of Nebraska’s prison inmates is William “Billy” J. Quinn of Oxford, sentenced in December to a minimum of 176 years, effectively the rest of his life, for sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

It’s a horrific case that has led to charges against 18 other men accused of abusing the girl during “six months of physical, emotional and sexual abuse,” as the Furnas County attorney described it.

Quinn’s case is one of 22 sex trafficking prosecutions started in Nebraska last year, tying 2020 for the state’s record number. Kudos to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska lawmakers of both parties for focusing attention on a crime that amounts to modern slavery.

“Passing Nebraska-specific laws has been extremely important because federal trafficking laws only apply to cases that cross state borders,” Ricketts wrote in a recent column. Before that, “criminal activity within the state couldn’t be prosecuted as effectively.”

More than half of the sex trafficking prosecutions in Nebraska’s history have been filed in the past two years, but the state hasn’t stopped there.

Critically, Nebraska is administering a three-year, $1.5 million federal grant to help victims of trafficking. “Survivors need care, resources and support after experiencing such profound trauma,” Ricketts notes.

The state also has worked hard to help identify trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force within the Attorney General’s Office trained more 6,800 people in 2021. The reach is smart — from public safety workers to chiropractors, rural electricians, school counselors, students, parks workers and more.

All of us can help by being aware that trafficking is real in our cities, small towns and along Interstate highways. A tip in Brainard, population 420, led to a prosecution, and Quinn’s exploitation of the teen was centered in small towns.

Anyone who suspects having encountered a sex trafficking victim should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Signs of trafficking might include a person who seems dressed inadequately for the weather, who seems fearful, anxious and submissive, deferring to someone else in conversation.

Any commercial sex involving someone younger than 18 is trafficking under U.S. law. Adult victims might live where they work, have little freedom to go out alone or be transported in closely watched groups.

A young person of either sex might have few possessions or be tattooed with someone else’s name and be reluctant to explain. The victim might be the target of verbal abuse in public.

These crimes, often perpetrated by relatives, typically victimize vulnerable people through manipulation and intimidation. Immature, needy young people might be flattered by a would-be trafficker, groomed and then controlled in a life of exploitation.

They need our help, from public reporting of suspicions to strong state action like that being taken in Nebraska, including support for victims.

