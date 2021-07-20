OTHER VOICES: Nebraska voter ID measure must safeguard voter rights

Advocates for voter ID are organizing a Nebraska ballot petition drive for 2022. Those activists first must make a convincing case that alleged fraud is of a magnitude that warrants such action. But they have a second obligation, one they mustn’t ignore: Any proposal they put forward must contain strong protections to ensure that all voters will have full opportunity to cast a ballot.
That obligation stems from three all-important words — the first three found in the U.S. Constitution: “We the People ...”
That opening wasn’t merely catchy rhetoric. It announced a revolutionary change in how a society should see itself and determine its future. The new American system would place power, rightly, in the hands of the people.
This break from the past — so long overdue — could hardly have been more dramatic or transformative. For thousands of years of human history, if you weren’t part of the ruling elite, a terrible principle determined your life:
You will do as you’re told. And you don’t have a say about that.
This unjust constriction of liberty governed how most families lived their lives, generation after generation, century after century.
But in the late 1700s, the founding of the United States broke with the old thinking. The young republic turned its back on rule by a monarch or aristocrats. Government on these shores, the new Constitution asserted, would receive its power not by divine right or by rule of force but by the consent of the people themselves.
And under this new system, how would the people express their will? How would they point the government toward the future they wanted for the country?
By voting.
Casting a ballot is the all-important linchpin of our constitutional system. It is the foundation of the American concept of government. It is hard to exaggerate how precious the right to vote is under our system. Any action that erodes the right strikes at the fundamental principle on which our system of government rests.
If Nebraska does implement a voter ID program at some point, it must include major safeguards to ensure that Americans retain full opportunity to exercise their right to vote.
Note the language: Their right to vote. A right not just for some Americans, but for all.
There’s a second, powerful reason why present-day society should tread carefully in taking any steps that potentially could impede people’s voting: In our nation’s past, an enormous set of obstacles long blocked major segments of American society from being able to vote. Such restrictions denied the franchise to non-property-owning Americans; Blacks; women; Native Americans; Asian Americans; and residents born overseas.
It took generations of determined social action to remove those obstacles, bit by bit, in the face of fierce opposition. In some cases — such as the civil rights movement of the mid-20th century — advocates for liberty endured terrible violence. But even in the face of such obstacles, they remained steadfast. The right to vote, they correctly said, lies at the very heart of what it means to be an American. That argument spurred opposition, but it couldn’t be refuted. That’s why champions of enfranchisement ultimately carried the day.