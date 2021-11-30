OTHER VOICES: Nebraskans should reject radical overhaul of state education board, department

Societies should hold fast to an important guiding principle for government: avoid a heavy centralizing of power. This is why our country’s founders emphasized the need for a separation of powers in the federal government. It’s why they insisted that state governments retain robust authority separate from federal control.

A new Nebraska petition drive promotes changes in Nebraska government that would violate this principle. The petition organizers seek to concentrate state education policy-making under the governor’s authority. Such an approach would ill serve the public interest.

Plus, it’s strikingly ironic that the petition, launched by conservatives, promotes the type of centralized government authority normally advocated by the political left.

Under the proposal, Nebraska would create a new Office of Education accountable to the governor, replacing the State Board of Education, education commissioner and Nebraska Department of Education. The governor would appoint the director of the office, subject to confirmation by a majority of state senators.

Making this change would require amending the Nebraska Constitution — a telling indicator of how sweeping this move would be, and why the proposal should give Nebraskans serious pause.

From a national perspective, concentrating education-related power in the governor’s hands to such an extreme degree is rare. Indeed, only one state, Oregon, designates the governor as its chief education officer.

The petition drive arose because its organizers are angry at how the State Board of Education handled the health standards issue, which involved heated disagreement among Nebraskans. But in reality, nothing is really broken about the current system. Did the board prevent public comment and refuse to hold multiple hearings at which Nebraskans could express their views? No. The board held numerous well-attended hearings. Did the board and education commissioner ram through policy changes as they saw fit, ignoring public input? No, they did not. The board wound up tabling the issue.

Had the board and commissioner overrode such accountability requirements, Nebraska would have something to fix. But such is not the case.

This petition campaign is in the same spirit of misguided recall efforts that sometimes arise in local government: A controversy over a public policy decision — rather than an official’s actual malfeasance — erupts, and angry residents mount a recall effort to toss out the incumbent officeholder. But if a recall were the proper step every time a sharp disagreement arose over policy decisions, Nebraska should be holding recalls almost constantly.

Instead, the sound way to provide needed accountability of public officials is through elections — and the members of the State Board of Education are elected. This rightly requires incumbent members to explain and defend how they have approached their duties. The voters then make up their minds at the ballot box in a collective, democratic decision. That is a far better way to determine whether a member of the board should be re-elected than by having the governor make the decision unilaterally.

Nebraska has a state Department of Education that performs its duties responsibly and efficiently. Department staff demonstrate respect for local authority and work constructively with our state’s remarkably wide range of school districts, from large, urbanized districts to small, rural ones. Matthew Blomstedt, the state education commissioner, is superbly well informed about school policy and Nebraska educational needs. He handles his duties with impressive dedication and professionalism. There is no need to make the commissioner and department staff mere agents of gubernatorial authority.

Nebraska governors are term-limited. So, how one governor might handle education policy might please critics of the state board, but the approach taken in the future by another governor might not please them at all. Plus, because schools are increasingly becoming battlegrounds in the culture wars, giving governors this power risks changing policies every few years for political, not educational, reasons.

Nebraskans should reject the radical overhaul this petition campaign would promote. The current accountability requirements, including elections, serve the public well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0