OTHER VOICES: Nebraska's amazingly low jobless rate highlights need for more workers

We are grateful and impressed about Nebraska’s economic state at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic — but also recognize warning signs that dare not be ignored. We have jobs for workers, but not enough workers for our jobs.

How can Nebraskans not crow about the lowest-ever U.S. state unemployment rate since data collection began in 1976?

November’s 1.8% jobless level — down even from October’s record 1.9% — comes with one of the nation’s highest workforce participation rates. Urban joblessness, not seasonally adjusted as the state number is, clocks in even lower.

We agree with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ assessment that the record reflects “the unwavering resilience and work ethic that define us as Nebraskans.”

It’s hard not to celebrate this, including the fact that it reflects sufficient diversity in the state’s economy to weather downturns.

But we also agree with economists including Creighton University’s Ernie Goss, who told The World-Herald earlier this month, “We’re below what’s optimal, in my view, in Nebraska. In other words, we probably would like to see a higher unemployment rate.”

It’s healthy to see people move from one job to another, Goss said, and to see turnover in the labor market.

Full employment is generally regarded as 3% to 4% joblessness, allowing for transitions between jobs or after completing a level of schooling, for example. University of Nebraska-Lincoln economist Eric Thompson thinks a 2.5% jobless rate would be healthier for the state.

Clearly, our microscopic jobless rate reflects the state’s acute labor shortage, which was a challenge before the pandemic.

Here’s the mismatch today: 18,127 Nebraskans were among the ranks of the unemployed in November, actively seeking work. At the same time, state data showed 50,546 job openings.

That makes it extremely difficult, at best, for an individual business or the state’s economy to grow significantly.

We see the impact in our daily lives, with restaurants limiting hours or closing.

Nebraska must attract workers, full stop.

When the Legislature convenes next week for a 60-day session, among its critical tasks is allocating a federal COVID relief windfall topping $1 billion.

Policy-makers can find ways to use some of that money to take proactive steps that can attract and accommodate new workers, such as affordable housing and broadband needs. They must avoid immersing themselves and the state in divisive culture war issues that are not relevant to economic advancement.

Nebraska is an underappreciated, grounded and solid center of the nation. We must hold to the center and show that this is a wonderful place to work and live. Which it is.

