OTHER VOICES: New Iowa law aimed at Critical Race Theory cheats students

Recently, I took a Midwest history trip to visit three of my heroes, Grant, Lincoln, and Twain. As I nerded out on these three remarkable people, I couldn’t help but worry Iowa students might be cheated out of their full stories.
While I was on my quest to learn more, Gov. Kim Reynolds was busy signing into law House File 802 that could limit the same learning opportunities for our students.
Here is what the new law tries to prohibit:
• The U.S. or state of Iowa is fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist,
• An individual by virtue of race or sex is inherently racist or sexist or oppressive either consciously or unconsciously,
• Anyone should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress because of one’s race or sex.
There are four fundamental flaws in this law. First, it obliterates any pretense that Republican legislators believe in local control. They don’t. Second, the law assumes that if there is systemic racism, every individual within that society must be racist. That’s not true. Thirdly, the study of history or literature should always make everyone comfortable. It doesn’t.
There are also two levels of irony concerning this law. This law is a perfect opportunity for educators to introduce what systemic racism really looks like because it attempts to pretend there isn’t, and has never been, institutional racism in America and Iowa.
Of course, if an educator used it as an example, he/she would be breaking this absurd law.
Even more ironic is the reason for the law in the first place. Its intention is to ban Critical Race Theory. Clearly, the people who passed it, haven’t been in a high school or even a college history or literature class for a very long time. Critical Race Theory really isn’t taught in any high school and probably not even in most college undergraduate programs.
This pretty nebulous, multi-definition theory is reserved for upper-level graduate courses in history, sociology, and literature, and it’s taught as only one lens for judging how society deals with racism.
So why the law?
Like many political wedge issues, this law really isn’t about a specific theory. Instead, it’s about sanitizing history to please a group of right-wing zealots who refuse to believe, regardless of facts, the United States and Iowa is or has ever been systematically racist.
The equivalent on the far left, is the tearing down of all statues that offend modern sensibilities instead of working to provide accurate, historic context to tell a story about their lives, not to honor them, but to learn from them so their mistakes aren’t repeated.
So, what does this law really mean for educators?
I’ve noticed most of the commentaries talk about the impact it will have on social studies and history teachers. But those that teach literature and sociology could also feel the results of this law. Frankly, it’s so poorly written that it only will be enforceable if school administrators and school boards listen to the right-wing scream machine instead of their trusted educators.
So, my best guess is, this will become an issue for teachers if a principal or superintendent decide to be absolutely risked adverse and error on the side of parent appeasement instead of teaching truth.
If that happens, the real losers will be students who are cheated out of hearing the whole story of America and of Iowa. They could miss out on discovering the multi-dimensions of heroes like Grant, Lincoln, and Twain. For that very reason, educators should ignore this law and teach truth.
Bruce Lear, who lives in Sioux City, retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years, and a regional director for Iowa State Education Association for 27 years until retirement.