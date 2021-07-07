OTHER VOICES: New Iowa law aimed at Critical Race Theory cheats students

Recently, I took a Midwest history trip to visit three of my heroes, Grant, Lincoln, and Twain. As I nerded out on these three remarkable people, I couldn’t help but worry Iowa students might be cheated out of their full stories.

While I was on my quest to learn more, Gov. Kim Reynolds was busy signing into law House File 802 that could limit the same learning opportunities for our students.

Here is what the new law tries to prohibit:

• The U.S. or state of Iowa is fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist,

• An individual by virtue of race or sex is inherently racist or sexist or oppressive either consciously or unconsciously,

• Anyone should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress because of one’s race or sex.

There are four fundamental flaws in this law. First, it obliterates any pretense that Republican legislators believe in local control. They don’t. Second, the law assumes that if there is systemic racism, every individual within that society must be racist. That’s not true. Thirdly, the study of history or literature should always make everyone comfortable. It doesn’t.