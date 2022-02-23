OTHER VOICES: No need for Nebraska to set the school calendars for local districts

It’s possible that a Nebraska school district might want to start school after Labor Day and end before Memorial Day.

Perhaps after listening to parents and staff, the school board in that district might decide that it’s better to have shorter breaks during the year — or just skip spring break entirely.

Maybe in that particular district, a longer summer vacation might outweigh the value of such mid-year breaks, as well as the opportunity for teachers to have days without students in the classroom for planning, additional training and strategic meetings.

A local school board is able to consider the pros and cons and come up with a plan that satisfies its constituents. And if that results in a school calendar running from Labor Day to Memorial Day, fine.

But that’s not what Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard is proposing. If he has his way with his Legislative Bill 1001, the state would mandate a specific school calendar for every district across Nebraska.

It’s a “one-size-fits-all” approach that snubs the idea of local school control. It’s just not necessary for the heavy hand of state government to meddle in such decisions.

Erdman told the Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee this month that student learning is currently being interrupted by teacher in-service days and too much time off for winter and spring break.

Having such days off makes it difficult for parents to find child care, Erdman said. He questioned whether schools need to have teacher in-service days during the school year.

Besides, Erdman said, the current schedule teaches young people that they don’t need to work five days a week.

That’s an interesting argument for a member of a legislative body that has met five times a week only once since the session began on Jan. 5.

It seems likely that local school boards and teachers in the classroom might have a better perspective than Erdman how instruction might be affected by scheduled breaks during the school year.

School districts might also be able to decide whether teachers can productively use a day without students in the classroom, such as analyzing test scores and recalibrating their instructional plans based on individual student needs.

The World-Herald’s Emily Nitcher reported that Colby Coash, representing the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said his group is opposed to Erdman’s bill. The group believes that decisions about when to open and close the school year should be left to local school boards that are well-suited to consider what their own community needs.

Coash said most school districts actively do solicit parental input on their school calendar.

Erdman is correct that families can face challenges in arranging child care when school is closed for whatever reason. Certainly, school districts should take into account the impact on families when setting the school calendar, which is typically established early enough so parents have time to make adequate child care arrangements.

However, Erdman’s linkage of the school calendar with student achievement seems speculative at best.

Last summer, Erdman wrote to constituents asserting that Nebraska’s reading test results have declined in recent decades. Some people concerned about that issue might consider whether it’s because of demographic changes such as increased poverty or an influx of non-English speakers. Others might want to examine teaching strategies and seek more effective methods.

But Erdman suggested that it’s because Nebraska children aren’t on summer vacation long enough.

“Could this be the result of reducing time for summer reading?” he asked.

Oh.

It seems likely that a student who wanted to read a lot but was thwarted by a too-short summer vacation would still find a way to pick up a book, perhaps during one of those midyear breaks that seem excessive to Erdman.

But the issue isn’t really whether a state senator has cracked the code for why some Nebraska students don’t read well. It’s whether state lawmakers need to override locally elected school boards in setting the school calendar.

The answer is simple: They don’t.

