Petitions are starting to circulate to put a measure on the general election ballot in 2024. It’s a measure to change our election process from party primaries to an open primary, in which all South Dakota voters can select the candidates who will run in each general election.

Today, Republicans and Democrats in South Dakota go to the polls in June in even-numbered years, using different ballots, with the intention of nominating a candidate for offices such as governor, the legislature and our members of Congress. Registered Independents (more than 120,000 South Dakotans) cannot vote in primaries.

And the primaries are where most legislative elections are determined. In the South Dakota Senate, 21 of 35 seats were determined in the 2022 Republican primary, so neither Independents nor Democrats were able to vote for the senator in their district. The majority of House of Representatives seats were also determined in the Republican primary.

The result of such one-sided party domination is hyper partisanship. In a more balanced situation, candidates need to get votes from all types of South Dakotans, including Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Today, candidates only need to get votes from Republicans to win, causing candidates to adhere tightly to the party platform.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow all South Dakotans to vote in a common primary, which would have all candidates on the same ballot distributed to all voters. The top two candidates – of whatever party or affiliation – would advance to the general election. (In state House elections, the top four candidates will make it to the general election ballot, where two winners will be selected).

The point is to allow all South Dakotans to vote in the primary and cause all candidates to speak to all South Dakotans during campaigns.

About half of U.S. states offer some sort of open primary, of which there are several types. It appears to appeal equally to red and blue states. In surveys, Americans say overwhelmingly that they dislike hyper partisanship, as each party is getting more extreme in their views and leaving out those in the middle.

It’s a long way to deciding this issue in November 2024. But we like what we hear and encourage all voters to consider this measure thoughtfully.