Earlier this month, Gov. Jim Pillen agreed to make a one-time stabilization payment to cover a funding gap for developmental disability service providers that will allow them to raise pay and hire more staff.

The June payment, based on the number of individuals a provider serves, will be between $23 million and $24 million and will be a critical first step to addressing a crisis of care for Nebraskans with developmental disabilities.

That crisis, created by languishing reimbursement rates for care providers who work in community-based settings, has led to staff shortages and high employee turnover that have resulted in more than 2,400 people in Nebraska who qualify for a developmental disability waiver under Medicaid to be placed on a wait list.

It takes an average of nine years for those on the wait list to receive adequate care, which is simply unacceptable.

One Lincoln man, who was on the wait list for nearly nine years, recently obtained services, only to have one of the providers close their doors without notice or explanation two weeks ago, leaving his caregiver without a month’s pay and forcing him to find new services.

That is particularly frustrating given the fact that, because of low provider rates, $42.6 million appropriated to the Division of Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Health and Human Services went unspent last year.

Pillen recognizes the crisis of staff and low rates and is willing to continue conversations about raising rates for community-based providers.

Now, the Legislature should, in the words of Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, put caring for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities among its priorities, like infrastructure and public safety.

Hansen, who chairs the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, said specifically the Legislature should not only increase provider rates but work to make those rates more consistent and stable.

That would allow providers to fill the staffing shortages, providing services for more people and create positive outcomes for their clients.

That will require a funding increase beyond the one-time bump authorized by Pillen.

But, in a time when hundreds of millions of state funds are going to water projects that won’t be built for decades and a new prison, and tax cuts will return millions more to taxpayers, that investment would be the right thing to do.

“We need to take care of our most vulnerable citizens and create pathways that allow them to have productive and meaningful lives,” Pillen said in announcing the June payment. We trust that move will begin the process of providing services to the developmentally disabled to create those pathways.