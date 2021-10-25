OTHER VOICES: Postal Service held to unreasonable standards

Over the past 246 years, there has been no greater bargain than the U.S. Postal Service, which for a few coins, could guarantee delivery of a letter to any address in the continental United States within a few days.

It was something that most of us took for granted -- and something many find antiquated in these days of e-mail, online bill-paying and overnight delivery services.

And yet, there are still so many -- particularly those living in rural America who don't have the broadband or the means -- dependent on the U.S. Postal Service to stay alive.

Their bills that ensure shelter, heat and safety arrive and are paid through the mail. Their medical prescriptions are delivered with the daily mail. And so are their government checks.

The Postal Service is absolutely essential. It's as necessary today as it was when it was founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1775.

And still, there are attempts to quash it, to do away with it by saying it no longer runs efficiently enough to be relevant in modern-day America.

Sadly, it is held to an unreasonable standard. It is expected to operate with clockwork efficiency while not losing money and be financially self-sufficient. But Congress sets rules that it must operate under, and some of those increase expenses. One of those rules schedules prepayment of retiree health benefits on a 50-year schedule.

These requirements are a huge burden, along with increased competition from privatized companies and fewer people opting to use "snail mail," a moniker that fittingly describes Americans' expectation of instant results.

Most government agencies aren't expected to operate in the black. The services they provide and the lives they make better make them worth the expenditure.

Postmaster Louis DeJoy recently announced delays in service, which began Oct. 1 in an attempt to lower the budget.

The postmaster general has said USPS can no longer meet its previous windows, pushing the maximum days for mail delivery sent in the continental United States from three days to five.

In August, meanwhile, it raised its rates for the first time in line with new authority it received last year, increasing prices well above the standard inflationary amount. The cost of first-class mail jumped by 6.8%, while package services increased by 8.8%. USPS also currently has in place additional holiday season surcharges.

DeJoy predicted the Postal Service would generate between $35 billion and $52 billion over the next decade by raising prices, but its overhead will always be an issue.

Solutions won't be simple, but it's imperative that the Postal Service be given a wide berth -- and Congress cooperate -- as it tries to balance its essential service to the nation and its cost.

