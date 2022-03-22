OTHER VOICES: Pre-pandemic normal isn't coming back

With the precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, the disappearances of masks and the end of mandates in Lincoln and across the country, it appears that we are getting back to “normal.”

But there really is no such thing. Returning to exactly how things were in March 2020 is impossible.

We're now looking at pandemic repercussions like inflation and changes in workplace culture whose impacts and ramifications are only now being felt.

With a post-pandemic economic surge and supply chain issues combining to drive up prices for, most notably, groceries and used cars, the country is experiencing the highest rate of inflation in decades.

Look for a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve Board over the next few months as it tries to cool off the economy and cut the rate of inflation without slowing things too much — a balance that will very likely be hard to achieve.

At workplaces large and small, post-pandemic changes are seeing many employees working part-time at home, part-time at the office or even abandoning the office entirely as they did two years ago when the pandemic started.

That change is creating “phantom space” in office buildings everywhere, with companies leasing or owning much more space that they will utilize going forward — which will, when leases expire, have a dampening effect on the real estate market.

A similar effect is already being felt by restaurants in downtown areas where fewer workers in the office equates to fewer customers and less revenue as they try to recover from a two-year business upheaval.

Business travel is also likely to become a post-pandemic victim as well. Put simply, Zoom proved to be an efficient and effective way to conduct meetings with people from around the world, eliminating much of the need for costly, time-consuming business trips.

And, just as the pandemic appears to be coming to a close, Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering skyrocketing gas prices around the globe.

In the United States, those prices have increased far out of proportion to the amount of Russian oil that is imported here, making for billions of dollars in profit for oil companies and misplaced blame on President Joe Biden, who has no immediate power to control oil and gas prices.

The Russian invasion, however, has had a single positive here, uniting the vast majority of the country — save for a few television talking-head Putin apologists and their followers — in support of Ukraine and democracy, and, hopefully, ending the threat of rising authoritarianism here and around the world.

The war in Ukraine isn’t likely to end soon and its political and economic ramifications will be felt for months to come. So will the post-pandemic economic and cultural turmoil. Welcome to the new normal. We’re never going back to the way we were.

