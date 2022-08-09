OTHER VOICES: Preserve landowner rights in Woodbury County

In today’s technology-driven world, energy usage will continue to grow. Iowa leaders had the great foresight in the '80s to diversify our energy portfolio in a way that has also benefitted our rural communities and our state’s residents, and we must continue to invest in our future. Perhaps most important to a family farmer like me, renewable energy provides an opportunity for the next generation and helps bring our kids back home to the family farm.

Woodbury County is at a crossroads. After passing a common-sense wind ordinance only a year ago, a recent proposal to double the residence setback distance to 2,500 feet would signal that the county is closed for economic opportunity. Do we want to continue to utilize Iowa’s natural resources to power our energy needs AND economy, or do we want to turn our back on domestic energy and economic opportunity for local communities?

Wind energy projects have worked successfully in Iowa for 20 years, yet we are seeing recent attempts to take away farmers’ and landowners’ right to choose what is best to do with his or her own land. Fueled by online myths and hysteria, opposition to wind and solar development has grown in Iowa. It is critical we cut through the noise to have real dialogue.

As a farmer, landowner, and as chair of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum fighting for landowner rights, I believe it is landowners, not government, who deserve to choose what is best for their land. Woodbury County supervisors will set a dangerous precedent if they pass one of the most restrictive setbacks in the state – effectively shutting out rights from the landowners they are supposed to represent.

Our state’s success in agriculture has been due, in part, to farmers’ ability to be stewards of their own land. This same decision-making should remain in the hands of landowners when it comes to renewable energy projects like wind development. Like any crop, landowners can invest time in doing their own due diligence before making a decision on what’s most suitable for their land. But this decision should remain with them, not the government.

Renewable energy is a crucial, drought-proof crop. Iowa farmers receive $69 million annually in land lease payments from renewable energy, a consistent revenue source that is more critical than ever in today’s fluctuating commodity market. The decision to lease land for wind turbines should be that of the landowners, we can’t take this right away from them.

My neighbors have 64 wind turbines on their land near our family farm, and I view the turbines as a source of pride for our community and a testament to Iowa innovation that the same field can produce energy and high-yield crops simultaneously. Lease payments to my neighbors in Adams County total nearly $800,000 per year, and Woodbury County can’t afford to miss out on needed new development, farming income and property tax base.

Wind farms also provide a necessary injection of new tax revenue for rural counties that truly need it to fund critical infrastructure like local schools, emergency services, roads, bridges and more. Wind energy generates $58 million annually in local and state tax revenue across the state.

Renewable energy is an investment in Iowa’s future, creating opportunities for generations to come. We must continue to harness the power of the wind and sun to ensure Iowans and our rural communities can thrive.

I respectfully encourage the Woodbury County supervisors to reconsider changes to the great work they have already done so landowners remain in the driver’s seat for decisions regarding their land, and we can provide an opportunity for the next generation to earn a living on the family farm.

Ray Gaesser is the chair of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, a nonprofit organization that advocates for clean, affordable and reliable energy statewide.