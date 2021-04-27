OTHER VOICES: Private prisons are no place for Biden to be housing captured immigrants

An immigration surge at the southern border has exploded into a full-blown crisis for President Joe Biden, testing his ability to cope without resorting to the kinds of harsh treatment that prompted bipartisan condemnation of his predecessor, President Donald Trump. So far, Biden doesn’t seem to be faring well. On his watch, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to rely on private prisons to house thousands of detainees.

The administration euphemistically calls one private facility, northeast of Austin, Texas, the T. Don Hutto “Residential Center,” as if it were some kind of modified senior-care facility complete with shuffleboard courts and lounge chairs. Hutto is unmistakably a prison, complete with dank cells, armed guards and layer upon layer of fencing designed to keep detainees from escaping.

The administration inherited the 10-year Hutto contract from Trump. But that doesn’t mean Biden needs to continue using such symbols of Trump’s punitive policies. By preserving Trump’s legacy, Biden not only is keeping Hutto in business but also is maintaining, at least temporarily, Trump’s draconian caps on refugee entries.