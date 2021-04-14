OTHER VOICES: Progress on natural hair bill shows respect for all Nebraskans

This matters.

For folks who struggle with the concept of White privilege, the risk of losing a job or being denied opportunity because of the nature of one’s hair is a lesser example of the obstacles people of color face in daily life that never stand in the way of Whites. Legal protections against these barriers show respect for all Nebraskans. Such steps, one at a time, help show Nebraska as a place where a diversity of residents is welcome and can thrive.

The United States and every individual state are inexorably becoming more diverse, but we also are a country still struggling with symbols and sayings rooted in our history of slavery, where children were long taught that Whites conquered the Natives. A growing number of our neighbors, classmates and colleagues are held back and hurt by unconscious bias and many White people’s expectation that others adhere to predominant norms of appearance and speech.

Breaking away from this is critical to our cultural and economic health. “Diversity and inclusion is not an option, it’s not something nice — it’s fundamental to the economic development of our state,” as Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, put it last year.