OTHER VOICES: Protect Iowa's pillar of good government

That sounds somewhat reassuring.

Indeed, some legislators have taken the court’s statement to mean that not much will change.

We hope they’re right. Unfortunately, the high court has refused to answer follow up questions about how this would work.

Iowa’s unique system of redrawing political boundaries is successful in large part because of the constraints put in the law and the fact that much of the heavy lifting is centered in a non-partisan agency. Politicians in Iowa aren’t permitted to do the kind of, well, tinkering that is done in so many other states. (Yes, we’re looking at our neighbors in Illinois, but also many other states, such as Texas.)

In fact, gerrymandering across the country has been so pervasive that it has distorted Statehouse and congressional delegations to the point that it has yielded the much-quoted saying that lawmakers tend to pick their constituents, rather than the other way around. (Iowa’s constitutional deadline, by the way, does not apply to the redrawing of congressional boundaries.)

Unlike other states, in Iowa, politicians aren’t allowed to direct the map drawing and, when the boundaries are presented to them, they aren’t allowed the chance to amend them. It’s an up or down vote.