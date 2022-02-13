OTHER VOICES: Remember facts with carbon capture projects

In Iowa, the ethanol industry purchases 53% of the state's corn crop. That’s more than every other row planted! Our industry also supports over 40,000 jobs in Iowa alone.

Innovation can be complicated. At Siouxland Energy, we chose to partner with Summit Carbon Solutions to decrease our carbon emissions and increase our member returns.

Once our process is retrofitted with the needed infrastructure for carbon capture, our ultra-low carbon footprint allows us to compete in the low-carbon liquid fuels for decades to come. This market advantage will be distributed to our members and returned to our local economy.

There are many special interest groups set on destroying ethanol and agriculture as we know it. As conversations surrounding this project continue, our community must separate fact from fiction and remember our goal is to preserve family farms, the ethanol industry, and our state's economy.

• Fact: The ethanol industry purchases 53% of Iowa's corn crop. A strong corn market is critical to supporting strong land values.

• Fact: Partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions allows Siouxland Energy to access premium, low carbon markets with higher returns.

• Fact: Summit Carbon Solutions is an Iowa-based company with experience and success building agricultural projects.

• Fact: Carbon capture technology has been used successfully for decades. Summit will use the least invasive methods possible including chain trenching and soil boring to install the needed pipeline with minimal disturbance. Summit will also implement the latest technology to ensure the project is safe.

• Fact: This project will spur thousands of high-quality jobs and bring economic benefits to communities along the project route.

• Fact: Summit is committed to good faith negotiations with landowners to ensure questions are answered and minimal farmland is disturbed.

With Summit Carbon Solutions' help this project will support Iowa's future as the nation's number one corn and ethanol producer, support family farms, and our local economy.

I urge state and local officials and the Siouxland Community to support Summit Carbon Solutions' initiative.

Jeff Altena is the director of operations and controller of Siouxland Energy Cooperative in Sioux Center, Iowa.

