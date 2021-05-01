OTHER VOICES: Reynolds’ bill is bold plan for transformational housing growth in Iowa

Last summer, I had the opportunity to serve on the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board. We were charged with working for 100 days to bring forth bold recommendations to help grow Iowa.

The need for affordable workforce housing emerged as a top priority, outranked only by access to childcare and broadband investment. In Sioux City and across the state, many of our essential workers struggle to pay their housing expenses. This group includes EMTs and paramedics, childcare workers, food servers, grocers, nursing assistants, pharmacy aides, preschool teachers, retail salespeople, teaching assistants and young professionals, among others. Research from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition shows that individuals with these occupations are all too often unable to afford a two-bedroom market rate apartment and utilities in Iowa without spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

Gov. Reynolds’ comprehensive omnibus housing bill addresses many of the ideas the Advisory Board proposed after months of research, input, and data collection from across the state. This bill will increase the supply of safe housing options, while protecting and expanding housing opportunities for Iowans of all backgrounds. It deserves our full support.