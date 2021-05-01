OTHER VOICES: Reynolds’ bill is bold plan for transformational housing growth in Iowa

Last summer, I had the opportunity to serve on the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board. We were charged with working for 100 days to bring forth bold recommendations to help grow Iowa.
The need for affordable workforce housing emerged as a top priority, outranked only by access to childcare and broadband investment. In Sioux City and across the state, many of our essential workers struggle to pay their housing expenses. This group includes EMTs and paramedics, childcare workers, food servers, grocers, nursing assistants, pharmacy aides, preschool teachers, retail salespeople, teaching assistants and young professionals, among others. Research from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition shows that individuals with these occupations are all too often unable to afford a two-bedroom market rate apartment and utilities in Iowa without spending more than 30% of their income on housing.
Gov. Reynolds’ comprehensive omnibus housing bill addresses many of the ideas the Advisory Board proposed after months of research, input, and data collection from across the state. This bill will increase the supply of safe housing options, while protecting and expanding housing opportunities for Iowans of all backgrounds. It deserves our full support.
The legislation proposes the creation of new programs, as well as the expansion of existing programs, including both the Workforce Housing Tax Credit and Redevelopment Tax Credit programs. Each year these popular tax credit allocations are consumed before all projects can be served, creating a backlog. The governor’s proposed adjustments would address the pent-up demand for housing and spur the development of thousands of homes for the workers mentioned above who are so important to our communities.
The bill also proposes the removal of a specific current funding restriction for Local Housing Trust Funds, which assists low-income homeowners and renters making needed repairs to their homes. This proposed change is expected to inject $3 million to $4 million in additional funds for local housing priorities throughout the state. Additionally, a new Disaster Recovery Housing Assistance Program would be established to provide eligible homeowners and renters immediate relief after a natural disaster.
The lack of affordable housing is a significant barrier to building a skilled workforce and business expansion. Therefore, in May, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever Tri-State Workforce Summit in Sioux City to address these issues.
Iowa faces widespread demand for quality housing options for all income levels because of our aging housing stock and rapidly increasing demand. These factors combined with the expected 47,000 additional households our state is anticipated to gain by 2030, as predicted by the 2020 Iowa Profile, add urgency for the need to advance solutions now.
Gov. Reynolds’ bill is a bold plan for transformational housing growth and has far-ranging support from a comprehensive list of business and industry in the state because adequate housing for Iowans, regardless of income, benefits us all.
Barbara Sloniker is executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and served as a member of Governor Reynolds’ Economic Recovery Advisory Board.