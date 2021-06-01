OTHER VOICES: Ricketts and allies undercut efforts to back diversity and future prosperity

The contrast on the front page of the May 19 World-Herald was telling. One story outlined a resolution passed unanimously by the Omaha City Council to denounce discrimination and “extremist conspiracy theories.” Another reported that the Nebraska Legislature had killed proposed COVID-19 protections for meatpacking workers and, while it advanced a bill to provide unemployment payments to DACA recipients, support was not sufficient to overcome Gov. Pete Ricketts’ potential veto.
The Omaha resolution, proposed by Mayor Jean Stothert, is symbolic, but puts the city on the record again as denouncing hate speech and disinformation, and vows commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Stothert and council members understand that not only is this simply the right thing to do, it’s absolutely essential for the city’s future economic health. Business leaders across the state have, for several years, recognized that Nebraska must adopt and promote the values expressed in the resolution if it is to attract and retain millennial and younger workers.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has articulated the issue: “That generation, in a very positive sense, has an intention of living and working in a diverse environment. And that means diversity in its broadest sense — diversity in gender, age and race, but also diversity in experience, cultures and nationality.”
Omaha is a vibrant and diverse urban area, which isn’t well understood outside of the state or even among many younger Nebraskans. The young people we must attract and retain are the entrepreneurs, quality workers and creative thinkers who will become Nebraska’s job creators and leaders who fuel our collective prosperity.
Unfortunately, some state government leaders, not least among them Gov. Ricketts, are at work to keep these people away. A year after George Floyd’s murder under the knee of a Minneapolis cop and 15 months into a life-changing pandemic that disproportionally affected people of color, they are telling the world that Nebraska has reset to the decades-old White default that everything was really just fine all along.
The Legislature, for the second time in a year, refused to establish minimal safety requirements for slaughterhouse workers, most of whom are people of color who early in the pandemic accounted for one in six COVID infections.
Senators opposing the bill argued that packers have adopted protections and the pandemic is almost over anyway. Maybe. The coronavirus has been unpredictable and continues to mutate. It may pack more nasty surprises as society, not vaccinated to a level of herd immunity, drops restrictions.
Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, whose proposed protections were defeated last summer, scaled back the plan this year, seeking to ensure that steps such as distancing in locker rooms and lunch areas be kept in place for a year in the known high-risk environment of packing plants.
Vargas complained that the Legislature’s dual rejections sent a bad message to people of color — but many people of all backgrounds, including those treasured younger workers, hear the message loud and clear, and it does not testify well about a place they might want to live.
Nor does Ricketts’ wrongheaded opposition to unemployment benefits for immigrants legally authorized to work in the United States who do not have permanent residency. A bill to allow those payments would primarily apply to people covered by DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
Legally authorized to work in the United States since 2012, these people pay taxes and pay into the state unemployment fund through payroll deductions. Nebraska is the only state — the only one — that bars them from jobless benefits if they otherwise qualify.
Ricketts’ spokesman, Taylor Gage, says the bill would “grant state benefits to illegal immigrants.”
Again, this sends a loud message to workers of all skin colors that Nebraska is not a modern, welcoming place.
Gage employed clear language of exclusion that hurts the state’s economic future by undercutting Omaha’s leaders and the state’s business community.
While it is accurate to say that DACA recipients arrived in the country illegally (as children), the term “illegal immigrant” is knowingly insensitive pandering to xenophobia. It is not a matter of political correctness to support what the Greater Omaha Chamber has termed the “community treasure” of growing diversity.