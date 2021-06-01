OTHER VOICES: Ricketts and allies undercut efforts to back diversity and future prosperity

Omaha is a vibrant and diverse urban area, which isn’t well understood outside of the state or even among many younger Nebraskans. The young people we must attract and retain are the entrepreneurs, quality workers and creative thinkers who will become Nebraska’s job creators and leaders who fuel our collective prosperity.

Unfortunately, some state government leaders, not least among them Gov. Ricketts, are at work to keep these people away. A year after George Floyd’s murder under the knee of a Minneapolis cop and 15 months into a life-changing pandemic that disproportionally affected people of color, they are telling the world that Nebraska has reset to the decades-old White default that everything was really just fine all along.

The Legislature, for the second time in a year, refused to establish minimal safety requirements for slaughterhouse workers, most of whom are people of color who early in the pandemic accounted for one in six COVID infections.

Senators opposing the bill argued that packers have adopted protections and the pandemic is almost over anyway. Maybe. The coronavirus has been unpredictable and continues to mutate. It may pack more nasty surprises as society, not vaccinated to a level of herd immunity, drops restrictions.