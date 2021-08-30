OTHER VOICES: Rushed and flawed Afghanistan withdrawal plan assured a tragic outcome

Somehow, this was the security formula Biden accepted in his haste to leave before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The deadline was artificially set and had zero strategic value in terms of ensuring a safe and orderly withdrawal. But Biden insisted on it.

He inherited the withdrawal framework from former President Donald Trump, who defied logic by engaging in peace talks with the Taliban while excluding the elected government in Kabul. Everything about Trump’s formula ensured a disastrous outcome, imposing minimal Taliban concessions in exchange for a full U.S. withdrawal. Taliban officials spoke as if they were doing a favor to the most powerful military in the world by agreeing not to attack U.S. forces while they were withdrawing.

Biden felt it was more important to keep Trump’s word than to rethink this badly flawed deal and come up with a more measured and sensible plan that protected American — not Taliban — interests. Biden now says the United States will retaliate “at the place we choose, and the moment of our choosing.” Those are the kinds of tough-sounding words he also should have spoken from the beginning regarding the withdrawal: U.S. forces leave at “the moment of our choosing,” not the Taliban’s.

By putting the Taliban and Haqqani network in such an undeserved position of power over the United States, a tragic outcome was virtually assured. Sadly on Thursday, that’s what Biden got.

