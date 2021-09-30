OTHER VOICES: S.D. college enrollments parked In neutral

The newest enrollment numbers recently released for South Dakota’s public universities indicate the state’s higher education system is still struggling to build some traction as we embark on the third decade of the 21st century.

To be sure, overall enrollment didn’t fall greatly, which is a good thing. The figures released last week by the Board of Regents show that the university system saw an overall decrease of 121 students, a mild decline of 0.35%. However, the number of Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) students dropped by 621 students, or 2.53%.

Overall, it could be said that the system remains in a holding pattern, a plateau of relative stability that shows neither promising growth nor worrisome declines.

And perhaps there is a little bit of encouragement there.

South Dakota’s university system, like colleges nationwide, has been dealing with some serious headwinds the last several years. They include the skyrocketing price of a college education (which can translate into a crushing long-term debt), coupled with other educational options such as technical education. Also, demographics suggest there is simply a smaller pool of traditional college-age students, and those diverse options (including online learning) have created a tough road for colleges in general.

On that note, the University of South Dakota (USD) announced its fall enrollment — its overall head count went up by five but FTEs declined by 2.66% — by emphasizing the gains made in attracting international students, setting a record in that category. Also, the school reported increases among graduate, law and medical students. USD also showed some growth in attracting students from Iowa and Minnesota.

“Especially when taken in the context of national enrollment trends, the status of enrollment at USD is encouraging,” USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in the press release.

Of course, one must also consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on university attendance.

“Enrollments are substantially flat and that is about what we expected, since we still see impacts from the ongoing pandemic,” Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said in the press release.

Overall, the news from the regents regarding enrollment could have been worse, but it needs to get better. In order for the state’s public universities to continue offering a top-level education and to remain innovative and, yes, relevant, they must grow their student base, and the process needs to start soon. The fact that so many colleges across the country are in the same boat may be of some consolation, but at some point, real answers must be found.

