OTHER VOICES: Senate report on Jan. 6 breach is appalling in omissions

Deep into the report’s text is this shocking revelation about plans for armed confrontation: The Capitol Police’s intelligence unit received a report on Dec. 21 — more than two weeks ahead of the attack — with messages among participants saying: “Bring guns. It’s now or never.” Another says: “If a million patriots show up bristling with AR’s, just how brave do you think they’ll be when it comes to enforcing their unconstitutional laws?” Yet another says: “Anyone going armed needs to be mentally prepared to draw down on LEOs [law enforcement officers]. Let them shoot first, but make sure they know what happens if they do.”

As those exchanges were occurring, Trump tweeted: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Why was law enforcement not prepared? According to the report, commanders didn’t share the threat assessment with Capitol Police officers.

The Senate committees made no effort to investigate Trump’s role. The report also does not include the word insurrection. The final 22 pages do include a transcript of the speech Trump gave on the morning of Jan. 6, when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” while directing them to head to the Capitol.

With Blunt abstaining, the Senate on May 28 rejected a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. The joint committee report is a sorry excuse for accountability. Blunt should be ashamed for his cowardly response to this blatant attack on American democracy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0