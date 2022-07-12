OTHER VOICES: Smoke-free casinos not a bad bet for Iowa

It’s been 14 years since Iowa restaurants and bars went smoke-free. It’s getting hard to remember the days of restaurant smoking sections and smoke-filled bars, and there are few complaints about breathing clean air in public spaces.

As much as patrons like the law, bartenders and wait staff appreciate it even more; theirs are the lungs protected from the secondhand smoke they long had been forced to breathe. That was the impetus for the law — to create a safer work environment for employees of bars and restaurants.

Unfortunately, casino employees weren’t afforded the same protection.

The State of Iowa carved out a loophole for casinos because not doing so might impact profits, officials said at the time. Eventually, it became the accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses.

Of course, many restaurants and bars thought the change would be equally ruinous, yet they were forced to adapt. And for the most part, the change was a good thing. Smokers have learned to step outside to feed their habit. Casinos likely would find the same to be true.

Further evidence comes now in a report showing that something has changed in the wake of the pandemic.

The report came from Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming, though the research was done independently with no outside party paying for it. The pandemic turned the casino experience on its ear with the closure of buffets and room service as well as fewer housekeeping services. Guess what? Gamblers got used to it. They even gambled wearing masks in many places for more than a year.

So perhaps, industry experts suspect, maybe customers would get used to a smoking ban.

“Data from multiple jurisdictions clearly indicates that banning smoking no longer causes a dramatic drop in gaming revenue,” the report states. “In fact, nonsmoking properties appear to be performing better than their counterparts that continue to allow smoking.”

The report looked at casinos’ performance in numerous states since the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020 and finds that “those casinos that implemented smoking prohibitions did not experience any drop in revenues or lost market share to nearby casinos that continued to offer smoking environments.”

The report fortifies efforts in several states that are considering banning smoking in casinos. Illinois has already made the leap — so Bally’s in Rock Island, a nonsmoking casino, competes with Rhythm City Casino Resort on the Iowa side. Somehow, both survive. Ho-Chunk Gaming in Madison touts its status as a nonsmoking casino in its advertising. Gamblers playing video gaming machines in East Dubuque bars aren’t allowed to smoke, yet Dubuque casinos have pointed to those machines as a threat to revenue.

In fact there are more than 1,000 gaming facilities in the U.S. that are now nonsmoking.

Iowa should give such a move the same consideration. It’s disingenuous to tout the state’s smoke-free environment for workers while at the same time — in the name of state gambling revenue — forcing casino workers to continue enduring an indoor smoking environment. The impact on revenue appears more nebulous than ever before.

Fourteen years is long enough. It’s time to end the loophole that allows smoking in casinos.