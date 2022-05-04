OTHER VOICES: Standoff over school choice is an inflection point for Iowa’s future

It’s entirely consistent to oppose public money going to private schools while supporting Medicaid dollars being spent at private hospitals or scholarship grants that can be used at private colleges.

If Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to permit up to 10,000 Iowa children to use tax money to attend private K-12 schools becomes law, the state’s public schools won’t immediately wither.

Educators will work hard to re-balance class sizes and teach any student who comes in the door, just as they have while enduring a pandemic, lean budget years and high-profile criticism of their moral judgment.

But if the proposal becomes law, a die will have been cast. The state’s singular commitment to making a robust public education available to every child will be breached, with about 1.6% (for now) of school funding redirected to private institutions. Untangling such a program even after its folly becomes apparent will be complicated if not impossible. Public school boards, administrators, faculty and other workers will have more difficulty than ever before plugging the holes.

This issue is holding up the conclusion of this year’s legislative session. Despite holding overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, Republicans are struggling to muster enough support to pass one of Reynolds’ top priorities. The Iowa Senate has already approved the bill creating student scholarships/education savings accounts (advocates have not settled on the most palatable branding) with just one defection from their 32-member caucus. But among the 60 Republicans in the House, at least 11 have publicly expressed trepidation about the proposal, according to a tally published by the conservative Iowa Standard blog.

The holdouts are right to fret about the consequences of forking over $55 million or more to private schools’ coffers. They’re listening to concerns of public school leaders. Those leaders admittedly have a significant bias in this debate, but they know they have precious few tools for paying for staff, facilities and services outside the Legislature-managed per-pupil funding formula — especially compared with private institutions that set tuition rates and undertake massive fundraising campaigns.

The pros and cons of the plan are well-trodden ground. In fact, this is the editorial board’s second crack at the issue in three months. But at this critical stage, we want to surface a few new points and reinforce some others.

The effect of this legislation would vary wildly in different regions of the state. Iowa is divided into nine Area Education Agency districts for the provision of various services. The Northwest agency includes about 8% of the state’s students; about 18% of Iowa’s private school buildings are within its boundaries. In contrast, the Green Hills agency, covering portions of southwest Iowa, also has about 8% of the state’s students, but only 3% of private school facilities are located there. Even at that, half of those private schools, including the only high schools, are in Council Bluffs. It seems unlikely that families from Bedford, Diagonal or Mount Ayr will trek there or to the plentiful Des Moines-area private schools. Altogether, 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties have no private high school.

The means test for eligibility for scholarships is generous — a family of four could earn up to about $111,000 annually. While it’s correct to say the legislation could provide new options to the poorest Iowa families, it might also serve to simply free up some disposable income for families who could fit private school tuition in their budgets. Even without receiving public money, private schools often provide substantial tuition assistance to needy families.

It’s entirely consistent to oppose public money going to private schools while supporting, say, Medicaid dollars being spent at private hospitals or scholarship grants that can be used at private colleges. Health care and higher education function differently from K-12 education and can’t always be directly analogized. Ensuring proper education for all children is part of our social compact, and that obligation is embedded in the Iowa Constitution: to “provide for the education of all the youths of the state.” A more apt comparison is with the tax-supported police and fire protection available to everybody, regardless of the degree to which any particular resident makes use of those services.

The permutations for how the school choice standoff at the Statehouse could play out are many. But any compromise offer that Democrats and holdout Republicans receive that retains this dangerous idea should be rejected.

Extend the session into sweltering summer days. Start the new fiscal year in July without a state budget. Whatever consequences would follow, they would be more tolerable than cracking the foundation of Iowa’s tradition of quality public education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0