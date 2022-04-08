OTHER VOICES: State budget places bets on big projects

The Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts placed a $328.5 million wager in the 2022-23 state budget, betting, as it were, that a new prison, a canal system that would move water from the South Platte River in Colorado to southwest Nebraska and a seven-mile long lake on the Platte River near Ashland will all come to fruition.

None of three projects have yet been fully authorized. Nor have they made it through feasibility studies, design and, in the case of the canal, a legal challenge that is almost certain to come from the state of Colorado.

The $53.5 million budgeted for the Perkins County Canal, which is the name under which it was authorized in the century-old compact with Colorado, would be enough for a feasibility study, design work, obtaining permits and, perhaps, the purchase of land.

But it will be years before a single shovel of dirt will be turned for the canal, which, because of the Colorado challenge, its potential environmental impact and its minimum $700 million price tag has good odds that it will never be built at all.

The lake, proposed by the Legislature’s STARWARS committee to be a recreation and tourism magnet for eastern Nebraska, ala Northwest Iowa’s Lake Okoboji, stands a better chance of being built than does the canal.

But its backers concede that it could be scuttled after its impacts on the Lincoln and Omaha water supply that is taken from the Platte and the environment have been studied. It, nonetheless, received $100 million in the budget.

The project with the best odds of being built is a new prison. The budget sets aside $175 million for the prison that will be located near Lincoln or Omaha. But, critically, it does not authorize construction.

That authorization must come from the Legislature and specifically address the purpose of building the new prison.

Originally proposed by the Ricketts administration to add another 1,500 or so beds to the state’s overcrowded, dysfunctional prison system, the project rightfully generated skepticism, controversy and considerable opposition.

So its intent was changed – to replace the aging State Penitentiary, which estimates say would cost more to repair and rehabilitate than would a new prison. If the new prison is being built for that purpose, it must be made explicit in the authorization by requiring the penitentiary to be closed as quickly as feasible once the new prison is completed and occupied.

The three projects are, in one sense, just a few drops in the bucket of the $9.8 billion budget. But they’re the biggest, most visible new spending proposals approved by the Legislature, all gambles that it will be years to see if they pay off.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0