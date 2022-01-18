OTHER VOICES: Supporting Nebraska tourism is good for everyone

he Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts have lots of ideas for spending money in a state that is flush with cash.

Thanks in part to more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, as well as unanticipated state general fund revenues and a large cash reserve, the governor and others are talking about big things such as tax relief, a new prison, investment in North Omaha and more. The debate over priorities will dominate the current legislative session.

Here’s a modest suggestion that we hope doesn’t get lost: Nebraska should come up with additional state support for promoting tourism. It is among the issues we believe should garner bipartisan, rural and urban support to move the state forward.

Tourism is the state’s third largest industry, and it benefits all Nebraskans, directly or indirectly. It pours money in the economy, strengthens our cities and helps sustain small businesses in our towns.

And more than that, tourism affirms the value of our state to both residents and outsiders. It reminds Nebraskans of our hidden and not-so-hidden gems — of our good life. And for those who are merely passing through on our highways or visiting with a purpose, it’s an opportunity to surprise non-Nebraskans with what we have to offer.

We’re not under any illusions that Nebraska’s natural assets and attractions can go head-to-head — in raw visitor numbers — with the theme parks of Orlando, the Las Vegas Strip or majestic national parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon.

Many of us recall the amusement that followed the self-deprecating state tourism campaign — “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” — which played off the reality that in national rankings, our state was somewhat, shall we say, underappreciated as a potential destination.

In reality, anyone who’s been paying attention — especially those who have participated in the popular Nebraska Passport program from the state tourism commission — knows that our state has a lot to offer:

Natural beauty, such as the Wildcat Hills south of Scottsbluff, Smith Falls near Valentine or Ponca State Park overlooking the Missouri River in the northeast corner of the state.

Interesting businesses like Buffalo Records in Kearney with its large collection of LP records, or the Koffie Knection coffee shop in South Sioux City, which, despite a name that’s a proofreader’s nightmare, serves up great coffee and food in a pretty setting.

Fun things to do, such as paddle boating on the lake at Platte River State Park or the TreeRush Adventures ropes course at Fontenelle Forest.

And plenty of interesting restaurants, taverns, wineries and the like all over the state, from Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward to Tommy Gunz Bistro in Grand Island.

Each of those were highlighted among the 70 stops on last year’s Nebraska Passport. The program’s digital app recorded nearly 200,000 visits to those sites, with visitors coming from all over Nebraska and 30 other states. It’s a big success.

Surely the state’s policymakers can find even more ways to boost tourism through promoting and strengthening Nebraska attractions.

In Iowa, for example, communities can compete for grants from the state’s Enhance Iowa Board to improve local attractions such as parks, swimming pools, sports facilities or arts and civic centers. Last month, the board awarded nearly $5.2 million to 16 Iowa communities.

Whether or not that’s the best idea for Nebraska to boost our state’s tourism efforts, there’s no doubt that the state benefits when our tourism industry is running on all cylinders and our communities have the resources to make their attractions shine.

And the benefits aren’t limited to today’s tourist dollars. In the long term, any effort that boosts Nebraska’s image as a place to be is helpful, because it can help draw outsiders and keep our own folks from leaving.

Given the toll that the pandemic took on our economy, including tourism, the state should identify and support innovative approaches to bringing more visitors and their business to Nebraska.

