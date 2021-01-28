OTHER VOICES: Tax reform’s potential to boost Iowa’s economy

Gov. Kristi Noem stated in her State of the State address, “We don't have a corporate income tax. There is no business inventory tax. We have no personal income tax. We also do not have a personal property tax or an inheritance tax.” Further, Noem said that in South Dakota “we roll out the red carpet and cut up the red tape.” The key to South Dakota’s economic competitiveness is some good old fashioned midwestern frugality.

For Iowa to remain economically competitive the discussion around free market tax reform will be imperative. However, lowering the corporate tax is often viewed negatively by some political pundits, as it is assumed to only benefit large corporations. This is hardly the case. More accurately, the real costs of business taxes are passed onto consumers, workers and those with investments – like teachers who depend on their pension income.

Taxes on income, which includes both individual and corporate income taxes, are considered the most harmful of taxes, due to their negative impact on economic health. High corporate taxes in Iowa discourage productivity, hiring, and investing in Iowa. Evidence is clear that both individuals and businesses negatively respond to high tax rates. Just in recent weeks, businesses such as Oracle and HP Enterprises have fled California’s excessive tax rates and relocated to Texas.