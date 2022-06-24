OTHER VOICES: The cancer that's killing public schools

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half century mark, so gossip naturally had morphed from rumored, salacious, late-night rendezvous to who might suffer from what disease.

But the ladies’ grim, but reverent whispers were reserved for the “C word,” cancer. It never seemed specific, but that “C word” hushed the room.

Now, thanks to medical advances, cancer is no longer an automatic death sentence, and the grim whispers often now turn to shouts of remission.

But that’s not the case with the political cancer now threatening our cherished Iowa public schools. We can’t rely on whispers, thoughts, and prayers to save our schools. It’s time to begin shouting about the diagnosis and working toward the cure.

Medical science can’t save our public schools from political cancer, but voters can. Even though we may not have caught it early, there’s still time, if we believe in the diagnosis and take corrective action.

Unlike medical cancer, there are direct causes for this cancer destroying the public-school foundation that help build Iowa. Here are some of those causes.

Underfunding: For more than a decade, state public school funding hasn’t kept pace with the cost of living. This year, with inflation running at more than 7 percent, and with a surplus of over a billion dollars in the bank, the majority party decided 2.5 percent was an adequate increase. It wasn’t.

Legislative attacks: The whole idea of the so-called transparency bills was to sow doubts about teachers and what they were teaching.

Even though Critical Race Theory became the catch-all term for everything a minority of loud parents didn’t like, the actual definition of Critical Race Theory was never defined.

A school voucher entitlement: Gov. Kim Reynolds is running against public schools in Iowa. Our private school governor has made private school vouchers her priority and she will continue to push this issue if reelected.

Her school voucher scheme, which would have provided 10,000 Iowa children with a publicly funded voucher failed in two sessions because rural legislators, mostly Republicans, realized it would leave many rural areas a school desert. It would drastically underfund community schools with no private school within driving distance. Forty-two of Iowa’s 99 counties have no private school available.

But that wasn’t the only reason her plan failed despite having Republican majorities in both chambers. Iowa already spends $100 million a year to support private schools and home schooling.

Her plan would add another $55 million in private school aide, and according to the Legislative Services Agency, the Reynolds scheme would siphon an additional $79 million a year from public school funding.

This translates into a per pupil loss for public schools of $275.93 if the governor pushes the same plan as she tried to jam through twice. For example, the Sioux City Community school has an enrollment of 14,868 students. The loss would be a total of $4,102,527.

That’s the diagnosis. What can we do to cure it? The quickest remedy is to vote Nov. 8 for true public education advocates. By their actions, the leadership of the Republican Party have chosen private schools over the public. This means 10,000 private students will benefit at the expense of the 485,000 public school students.

Public schools shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but it is. The community school is often the biggest employer, and it is the center of the community. Let’s not let this political cancer metastasize and kill our public schools.

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City. He has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring.

