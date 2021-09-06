OTHER VOICES: The virus takes three conservative radio hosts who had spurned vaccination

For years now, talk radio has been the home turf of hard-right commentators in the Rush Limbaugh mold — a bombastic corner of American politics that is currently rejecting science as it relates to the coronavirus. So there’s some irony in the fact that, in the past few weeks, not one but three prominent conservative radio hosts who had used their platforms to undermine public faith in vaccination have died from the virus.

This isn’t schadenfreude. No one deserves to die for their opinions, no matter how misguided. But it should be a message for those who need to hear it most about the dangerous misinformation being spread in these anti-factual echo chambers.

Phil Valentine, 62, was a nationally syndicated radio host out of Nashville, Tennessee. Like many on the right who have helped hobble society from reaching herd immunity, he cloaked his misinformation in reasonable-sounding pontification. “What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than one percent …,” he wrote in a blog in December. “If you have underlying health issues you probably need to get the vaccine. If you’re not at high risk of dying from COVID then you’re probably safer not getting [vaccinated].”