OTHER VOICES: Time’s up for Iowa’s terrible tax credits

So, if that’s the cost, what are the benefits Iowans receive in return? It turns out that while it’s bad enough that Iowa’s tax credit system is massively expensive, what’s even worse is that it’s useless at best and harmful at worst at creating jobs and growing the economy.

While policymakers may have launched these programs with the best of intentions, we now know from both research studies and real-world evidence that tax breaks do very little to change companies’ decisions about where to locate their operations or how many people they are going to hire.

But while tax credit benefits have turned out to be illusions, the costs remain very real. Advances in government accounting transparency over the past half-decade have given us the hard evidence. States and cities do not create prosperity by targeting tax credits at individual businesses or industries. Rather, economic opportunity thrives when taxes are low and fair for everyone, when regulations are simple and limited to what’s necessary to ensure public health and safety, when property rights are protected and when effective public services support a good quality of life in a community.