OTHER VOICES: Time to end Dakota County immigration agreement

If people do not feel safe contacting police when they are endangered, serving as witnesses, reporting a crime, or requesting lifesaving care, what becomes of our community? Dakota County’s 287(g) program effectively deputizes some local law enforcement officers as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and endangers our community. It’s time to end it.
Dakota County is home to Nebraska’s only 287(g) agreement. 92 of Nebraska's 93 counties have not pursued these suspect agreements for many good reasons. It has been well established that in communities with 287(g) agreements, immigrants, their family members, and their friends are all less likely to come forward as witnesses, provide crime tips, or seek police protection for fear of putting themselves or their loved ones at risk. And why wouldn’t they be? When local law enforcement officers act as ICE's agents, an ordinary encounter like a traffic stop can tear a family apart.
When former President Trump began his campaign on immigrant communities by targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that had canceled their 287(g) agreements or vowed to protect immigrants, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck announced that fewer sexual assault and domestic violence survivors were seeking police assistance. As Beck noted at the time, "Imagine, a young woman […] not reporting a sexual assault, because they are afraid that their family will be torn apart."
Dating back to 2009 and reiterated in 2017, the police chiefs of large cities banded together to warn about the dangers of 287(g) agreements. The police chiefs’ observations are even more troubling when coupled with the findings included in the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released in February, which found that the 287(g) program lacked any kind of oversight and lacked a plan to address the many abuses and incidents of racial profiling people of color and immigrants would endure. Additionally, the report, like the ACLU of Nebraska communicated to Dakota County Commissioners last year, found that many jurisdictions, including the Dakota County jail, are in violation of ICE policies.
Business leaders, Indigenous leaders, our local faith community, and community leaders in Dakota County and across the state have spent years expressing these same concerns to Sheriff Kleinberg and Dakota County Commissioners to no avail.
Let’s be clear: Sheriff Kleinberg could end this program at any time, but so far, he has chosen not to. That’s why Unity in Action and the ACLU of Nebraska recently signed on to a national letter urging the new Department of Homeland Security leadership to end the program and will continue in a collaborative campaign with our Nebraska partners to keep the focus on Dakota County’s 287g program.
The Biden-Harris administration should take the opportunity to make us all safer by ending the 287(g) program in Dakota County and the rest of the nation. A federal termination would fulfill President Biden's campaign pledge to end all the agreements established under former President Trump. Former President Obama notably scaled back the program, but as evidenced by the skyrocketing number of agreements under the Trump administration — from 34 at the end of 2016 to 151 as of November 2020 — the infrastructure will be abused if left in place.
Even in our own community, Nebraskans from all walks of life are subjected to the fear, mistrust and misuse of resources that the continued 287(g) agreement brings. We need a new approach, one that echoes what South Sioux City Police Department Chief Edward Mahon recently told me: "I do not think our mission is to enforce immigration laws. Our main mission and focus is to protect and serve all members of our community. To do that, we need to be trusted, not feared."
During the pandemic, the cost of this immigration agreement has been even higher and even clearer. People have been reluctant to get a free COVID-19 test or a vaccine for fear that state and local agencies will not safeguard their information. Entire families have become sick and refused to see a doctor because they were too afraid to seek help; these are the real-life consequences of programs such as 287(g).
The Biden-Harris administration should chart a brighter path for our future and should act in the interest of our shared community safety goals when local officials such as Sherriff Kleinberg refuse to do so by terminating the 287(g) program across the country. This would ensure stronger safer communities across the country and right here in Dakota Countyka.
Olga Guevara is executive director of Unity in Action, an advocacy group for Latinos in Nebraska.