OTHER VOICES: Time to end Dakota County immigration agreement

The Biden-Harris administration should take the opportunity to make us all safer by ending the 287(g) program in Dakota County and the rest of the nation. A federal termination would fulfill President Biden's campaign pledge to end all the agreements established under former President Trump. Former President Obama notably scaled back the program, but as evidenced by the skyrocketing number of agreements under the Trump administration — from 34 at the end of 2016 to 151 as of November 2020 — the infrastructure will be abused if left in place.

Even in our own community, Nebraskans from all walks of life are subjected to the fear, mistrust and misuse of resources that the continued 287(g) agreement brings. We need a new approach, one that echoes what South Sioux City Police Department Chief Edward Mahon recently told me: "I do not think our mission is to enforce immigration laws. Our main mission and focus is to protect and serve all members of our community. To do that, we need to be trusted, not feared."