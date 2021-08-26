OTHER VOICES: Time to solve Iowa’s property tax problem

Rusty Cannon, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, argues that Utah’s law provides “sunlight” on the budgeting process. Cannon noted that while “decisions can be made to raise taxes, the law simply requires that it’s done in the sunlight—that you essentially need to make your case to voters, to taxpayers, as to why the increase in revenue is needed.”

Truth-in-Taxation forces accountability and it makes taxing authorities think twice about raising taxes. “You do it in a public setting, you notify them of what their liability increase will be on a parcel-by-parcel basis, so everybody has that full disclosure. So, there’s no automatic inflation that creeps in. There’s no automatic step-up. There’s no automatic windfall if property values increase. It keeps a lid on those property taxes. However, if they do want to raise them, they simply have to do it in that public process,” Cannon said.

Recently Kansas and Nebraska passed laws based on Utah’s Truth-in-Taxation. The Kansas law serves as the closest example to Utah’s law because of its strength. Dave Trabert, president of the Kansas Policy Institute, argues that the new Kansas law “closes the property tax honesty gap.”