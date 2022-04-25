OTHER VOICES: Tough lessons after CNN+ belly flops with its star-studded rollout

CNN’s dive into a paid streaming news service turned into a gigantic belly flop Thursday as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the service would shut down only a month after its high-profile, star-studded launch. It’s a tacit acknowledgement that, for now at least, the American public has reached a saturation point with paid streaming services. It wasn’t that CNN+ failed to offer a valuable product, but perhaps not so valuable that people were willing to choose it over free television news. In the increasingly tight competition for Americans’ time and money, a pay-to-watch news channel wasn’t what enough people want.

Developers of CNN+ certainly conducted market surveys and convened focus groups before launching, but they might have failed to ask fundamental questions about people’s wallets and daily schedules. It’s one thing for a test audience to be paid to sit in a room to watch CNN+ and give feedback. It’s another thing entirely when people confront a tsunami of choices from their living room sofa.

It once seemed a worthwhile expense to pay $10 a month for Amazon Prime, not just to receive expedited, no-extra-charge delivery of online purchases but also to access exclusive audio and video content on Amazon’s streaming service. But then Amazon started charging extra for some video offerings. Then monthly charges went up.

Netflix started bumping up its monthly fees. Spotify wants $9.99 a month. Then, to access “The Handmaid’s Tale,” people had to pay a monthly fee to Hulu. But the charges kept coming even after each season was over. Then there’s Peacock. And Apple TV. HBO. Showtime. ESPN+. Disney+. Paramount+. On top of that, there are internet fees plus cable television fees.

The list of entertainment options just keeps growing, as do the expenses to keep each monthly subscription active.

Out of all this, viewers were asked to pay $5.99 per month to watch non-entertainment news. Even news junkies like the folks on this Editorial Board felt compelled to draw the line somewhere, and no amount of interviews by Chris Wallace or Eva Longoria would convince us that this was must-see TV. Netflix just saw its subscriptions drop by 200,000 and forecast losses of about 2 million more, which probably influenced the CNN+ decision.

Readers might ask: What about the Post-Dispatch’s charges for access to Stltoday.com and the new Cardinals app? It still boils down to a market analysis. No one else offers our product. And every reader dollar helps keep the Post-Dispatch alive at a time when newspapers are fighting everywhere for survival.

CNN deserves credit for trying, but the network just got a very expensive and embarrassing lesson in knowing its market — especially the consumer saturation point — before taking that big dive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0