OTHER VOICES: Treat E10 and E15 ethanol blends equally

Despite the drought and fact that 2021 was anything but an easy growing season, USDA is projecting this year’s corn harvest to be the 2nd largest in history. All that corn has to go somewhere and one of the best places is to a local ethanol plant where it can be used to make low-carbon fuel and high-protein feed.

This is why market access for higher ethanol blends is so important. Due to a lawsuit filed by oil refiners, come June 1 of next year the sale of E15, a higher fuel blend containing 15% ethanol, will be stopped unless immediate action is taken. Fortunately, Gov. Kim Reynolds is working on behalf of farmers like me, and all Iowans to ensure that E15 will be available year-round before the June 1 deadline.

Because of the refinery lawsuit, right now E10 and E15 have different volatility regulations. Not surprisingly, the refiners only provide gasoline that will accommodate E10. They freeze E15 out of the market. That’s not right.

While I am still hoping for a national solution from Congress or the EPA, there’s no sign that D.C. will fix this problem in time. But governors have the option under the Clean Air Act to request E10 (10% ethanol) and E15 be regulated equally. This would mean any gasoline the oil refiners send up the pipeline to Iowa could be blended to produce E10 or E15. Two weeks ago, a bipartisan group of seven Midwest governors, led by Gov. Reynolds, sent a letter to EPA signaling interest in taking this action, which would allow E15 to be sold all year.

E15 is a winning fuel for Iowa farmers, drivers, and fuel retailers. It is a cleaner fuel that is better for engines, costs less, increases retail sales, and supports Iowa’s ag economy. If no quick national solution arises, then Iowa and other Midwestern states must take action. Gov. Reynolds is laying the groundwork to ensure Iowa consumers will not lose access to the highest quality and lowest cost fuel on the market today. I applaud her for standing up to oil refiners and leading the way toward a Midwest solution. E15 is too important to consumers and Iowa’s rural economy to be held back by lawsuits and D.C. inaction.

Daryl Haack farms near Primghar, Iowa, and is a member of the board of directors for Little Sioux Corn Processors near Marcus, Iowa.

