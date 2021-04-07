OTHER VOICES: Two Sioux City school board members advocate for additional tax relief

Sioux City Community School District property owners recently received their new property assessments in the mail. Many were disappointed to see another increase. On average, nearly 9% for residential taxpayers and 7% for commercial property.

While we recognize that the Sioux City school district only represents a portion of the overall property tax bill owed, we strongly believe that tax relief is owed to our taxpayers by the district.

At its most recent meeting on April 1, the district's Finance Committee discussed the significant growth in the district’s spending authority and cash balances. At the end of June 2021, it is estimated the cash balances will grow to approximately $70 million. In fact, the district is no longer allowed to levy for the cash reserve due to the state law limiting excess cash balances.

This cash balance growth is directly obtained from excess property tax levies. These excess levies have been ongoing for several years. Average cash balances ($39.4 million to $43.0 million) grew by $3.6 million from July 2018 to June 2019, growth from 2019 to 2020 ($43.0 million to $48.8 million) was $5.8 million dollars, and growth from 2020 to 2021 ($48.8 million to $56.2 million) will approximate $7.4 million. It is estimated the district will likely have approximately $70 million on June 30, 2021.