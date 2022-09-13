OTHER VOICES: Ugly myths about teaching never seem to die

A few weeks after I began teaching in 1979, my wife and I took a sad walk.

With hope in her eyes, clutching my first paycheck, she asked, “Do you get paid biweekly?”

“No, this is our monthly income,” I answered.

“You made more working in the summer,” she said.

Not long after, we were with friends, and someone at the table laughed and said, “You know, I pay your salary.”

Since we’d been practicing poverty since paying deposits on water, electricity, and heat, I was in no mood for jokes about salary. I snarled back, “You’re doing a damned poor job of it.”

Silence filled the table.

That happened 43 years ago, and it still rings in my ears. Teachers have lived with this myth and others for decades.

I know there ought to be a statute of limitations on stupid, but there isn’t, and so these myths persist. Some fueled by people believing they’re qualified to teach 3rd grade since they attended 3rd grade. Others are spread by politicians believing their office qualifies them as curriculum specialists and book monitors.

Here are three of those teacher myths.

• “Those who can, do; those who can’t teach.”

Originally this came from “Man and Superman,” a 1903 four-act play by George Bernard Shaw. Since then, the phrase has been used to insult teachers and degrade the profession.

After all, people think those with highly prized skills can demand more salary than they can ever earn teaching. So, only low skilled people settle for teaching.

The myth is ugly, helps cause the decline in the number of students willing to teach, and it provides cover for politicians who think teachers are paid enough for nine months of work. It’s also grossly unfair to the gifted people devoted to teaching.

Remember during the pandemic when schools were shuttered, and parents were forced to teach their own children? Those cozy teaching sessions around the kitchen table often devolved into the battle scenes from Saving Private Ryan.

Teaching is hard. Teaching 30 kids with different attention spans, abilities, and interests is extremely hard. Then add in lunch count, early outs for track meets, intercom interruptions, assemblies, administrator visits, phone calls, and discipline problems.

Teachers don’t have waiting rooms like doctors where they take one problem at a time. Teachers deal with 30 individual problems at once and make quick decisions on their feet. George Shaw was wrong and all the people repeating his cliché need to visit a classroom.

• Teachers work for 9 months and have 3 months paid vacation.

Teachers are under contract for 9 months and then are forced into unemployment with no unemployment compensation. In the summer, that’s why you see teachers painting houses, working as clerks at stores, mowing lawns, and waiting tables. According to the economic Policy institute, teachers earn 16.3% less than other college educated workers in Iowa. Also, they daily bring work home and work beyond their contracted time.

• Anyone can teach without student teaching or education courses.

Student teaching allows students to work with a veteran teacher and decide about education as a career. Now, Arizona and Florida have waived the need for a finished college degree and the student teaching requirement. This cheats kids and undervalues the profession. Iowa led by a Republican majority may well follow these two states.

Student teaching isn’t fun, but skipping it is like sending a soldier into battle without basic training.

Let’s not make other young teachers take a sad walk to explain their first paycheck. Iowa needs to wake up and honor teachers instead of repeating myths.

Bruce Lear, who lives in Sioux City, has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring.