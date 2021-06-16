OTHER VOICES: Vaccine lottery in Iowa is worth a try

But Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is not interested in offering a lottery or other incentives in Iowa to help pump up vaccine demand. She’s content to offer free shots at entertainment and sports venues. She told the Des Moines Register she’s pleased with Iowa’s progress.

Would a lottery dramatically boost demand? Who knows? But at the very least it would send a strong, clear, high-profile signal that the state wants more Iowans to get vaccinated.

That’s important, considering the Reynolds administration has sent mostly mixed signals throughout the pandemic. She’s encouraged vaccinations, and even got her shot on live TV, but she’s also catered to those in her party who think the pandemic is no big deal.

The state should have a strong interest in getting more people vaccinated and closing the door on the pandemic. In economic and health care terms, its continuation is costly, far more costly than a lottery. Incentives must work, otherwise why does the state hand out so many of them to businesses we’re trying to attract?

We’re not at all pleased with Iowa’s stalled vaccination progress. It’s time to give a lottery a try. More Iowans would get shots, and some would win cash. That’s called a win-win. Or as the Iowa Lottery says, “Woo Hoo for You.”

