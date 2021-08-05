OTHER VOICES: Vaccines, masks just make good business sense

For all the talk of mask mandates and governmental regulation -- even overreach -- one simple fact is being forgotten.
Well before any elected or appointed official took a side in what has become more political war than medical debate, private businesses, entities and employers were calling on workers and customers to mask up.
Concert venues and event organizers were -- and are -- establishing their own protocols.
It was, is and will be their right to do that. Why, for all the controversy and political baggage that masks carry, would folks insist on their use?
They work.
COVID isn't going anywhere. And the people who really drive our economy want to protect their employees and their customers. Government leaders are presumed to act in the best interests of their constituents, but there are a lot of variables in their equation.
Businesses are expected to act in their own best interests. If they want you to mask up, it's probably because they want you to live to be a customer another day.
The delta variant has altered the equation. What seemed to be a smooth road back to normality has taken a dangerous detour. Infection numbers are climbing and some of what we knew about COVID turns out not to apply to the variant.
The good news is that many who were on the fence about the vaccine have opted to get it, to their benefit and to the benefit of the community at large.
The bad news is that the politics of prevention are infecting discourse on what should simply be an issue of public health.
"Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar," is a statement often attributed -- or rather misattributed -- to Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, meaning that not everything has a hidden meaning.
Masks and vaccines shouldn't be symbols of government control. They are tools to help people stay safe. They protect the person with them, but they also protect the people around that person. And the more people protecting the folks around them the safer everyone is.
Most folks -- regardless of their views on vaccines and masks -- agree that COVID will be with us forever. With a new school year on the horizon and an ever-shifting COVID situation, the best medical guidance will change multiple times. It should as we learn more and adapt to the ever-adapting virus. But with every change, a new debate will spark.
Masks make for divisive politics and heated dialogue, but they make for good business and a healthier community. Be smart.