OTHER VOICES: What's so special about Iowa or New Hampshire?

No offense, but what’s so special about Iowa? Or New Hampshire? It made perfect sense when the national Democrats moved last week to reshuffle party primaries to start in South Carolina and make other changes to reflect this diverse party.

Iowa and New Hampshire have long held the first caucuses and primary, respectively, in the party’s presidential nominating process, but giving them that priority standing has never really made much sense. It’s true that the small, rural nature of both states allows campaigns that lack funding to garner local media coverage, which little-known candidates can leverage into national attention. But demographically, both states are whiter, older and less representative of America — let alone of the Democratic Party — than are many other states. Why should they be the party’s electoral gatekeepers?

They are because political happenstance in the last century put them in that role, and now they claim a right to it. Both states, in fact, have enshrined in their laws the requirement that if another state tries to hold an earlier primary (or in Iowa’s case, earlier caucuses), their own processes must be moved ahead. What corn-fed, maple-syrup-covered arrogance.

In a letter to leaders of the Democratic National Committee, President Biden called for making South Carolina the party’s first primary in the nation, bumping New Hampshire to second along with Nevada, bringing Georgia and Michigan up next, and pushing Iowa completely out of the first tier.

It’s in part a reaction to Iowa’s bumbling 2020 caucuses, plagued by confusion and delays. But it’s more about elevating South Carolina and other states with significant minority populations. Black voters are a core of the Democratic Party, yet the party’s first two nominating contests are in states with miniscule Black populations.

Biden was explicit about the issue in his letter. “Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” he wrote. “We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process.”

Amen. And a double amen to Biden’s suggestion that party caucuses be dropped altogether in favor of primaries. Iowa’s byzantine caucus process — which involves numerous meetings of the party faithful in often casual settings all over the state, something regular voters frequently don’t have the time to do — is Exhibit A for ditching that method altogether.

Democratic leaders in Iowa and New Hampshire were in open revolt over the move last week. They’ll presumably get over it, or face the possibility that their voices won’t count at all toward selection of future Democratic presidential nominees. The party has the right to a nominating process that looks more like America.