OTHER VOICES: With Hart challenge withdrawn, time to fix Iowa’s recount process

It’s been more than three weeks since Democrat Rita Hart ended her bid for a congressional probe into the 2020 2nd District election she lost by six votes. Anyone who watched the saga unfold knows it uncovered flaws in Iowa’s recount process.

The timeline allowed for evaluating Hart’s state recount request in a race that drew more than 400,000 votes was unduly compressed. If she had asked state judges to review the certified outcome, a December deadline would have given the them just days to review the election. It seems like a system geared more toward settling county or legislative races than congressional or statewide votes.

Counties’ procedures were not uniform and election boards lacked the personnel needed to take on the job. Ballots legally cast but excluded by error could not be counted.

This looks like a job for the Iowa Legislature. Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, has called for bipartisan legislative leadership to come together behind recount changes before the current legislative session ends. Earlier in the session, Republicans who control the Legislature said they wouldn’t consider changes while Hart continued her recount effort.