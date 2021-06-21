OTHER VOICES: With ruling, GOP should end assault on ObamaCare

For the third time in less than a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Affordable Care Act and with it, health insurance coverage of 21 million Americans. The court’s 7-2 ruling was joined by all but one of the three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald J. Trump. The ruling turned on the technical issue of standing — whether Republican attorneys general had suffered damage attributable to the law. The court ruled they had not.
The ruling was a major win for low-income workers who are the main beneficiaries of the law. It preserved popular coverage of preexisting medical conditions that would have been lost had the law been struck down. And the decision prevented serious financial problems for hospitals.
We hope the court’s ruling represents the final chapter in a long, strange Republican struggle against a market-based approach to expanding health insurance coverage.
Since 2010 when the ACA, or Obamacare, was approved, Republicans have been united in opposition to the idea that people who don’t get health insurance through their jobs should be able to buy it for themselves in a government-run marketplace. That simple design — giving working people without health insurance a place to compare and buy policies on their own — is the essence of the Affordable Care Act. You’d never know it from listening to Republican rhetoric, though. Remember “death panels” that would deny needed care? Or how creating the marketplace with minimal coverage levels would transform U.S. health care into a hellscape of “socialized medicine”?
After coming within a single vote of overturning the law under Trump, Republican leaders pinned their hopes on a new conservative majority in the Supreme Court. In the case decided Thursday, attorneys general from Texas, Missouri and other Republican-run states argued that the law should be struck down because Congress had removed a penalty it originally contained. A key provision of the original ACA was a “personal responsibility” provision that required all Americans to get health insurance or face a modest fine. The fines were never imposed. Congress subsequently removed the fine and, thus, the penalty for noncompliance.
The attorneys general argued that this change invalidated the entire law. But even in a court stacked with conservative justices, that specious argument didn’t get to first base.
While Republican leaders were able to engineer literally dozens of votes seeking to overturn the ACA, they were never able to deliver an alternative health coverage plan for the millions of Americans who need it. Over the past 15 months, Americans have seen a real-time demonstration of how unequal access to care endangers all Americans. We’ve seen essential workers, many of whom lack health insurance, die from COVID.
With Thursday’s ruling, it’s time for Republicans to move on from their decade-long quest to destroy a program that has saved uncounted lives and now enjoys strong public support. And it’s past time to ensure that all Americans have access to high quality, affordable care.