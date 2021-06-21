OTHER VOICES: With ruling, GOP should end assault on ObamaCare

For the third time in less than a decade, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Affordable Care Act and with it, health insurance coverage of 21 million Americans. The court’s 7-2 ruling was joined by all but one of the three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald J. Trump. The ruling turned on the technical issue of standing — whether Republican attorneys general had suffered damage attributable to the law. The court ruled they had not.

The ruling was a major win for low-income workers who are the main beneficiaries of the law. It preserved popular coverage of preexisting medical conditions that would have been lost had the law been struck down. And the decision prevented serious financial problems for hospitals.

We hope the court’s ruling represents the final chapter in a long, strange Republican struggle against a market-based approach to expanding health insurance coverage.