Our Opinion: A way to celebrate the holidays

Trees, trees, trees. If you missed the Parade of Trees or the Big Brothers Big Sisters Tour of Homes, you can still get a hefty dose of holiday cheer by viewing the Festival of Trees at the Ho-Chunk Centre. Add in plenty of Christmas concerts and shopping deals and even the Grinch would be inclined to change his tune.

Haven’t figured out yet what to get those on your holiday lists? Check out the Small Business Marketplace, which runs Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at 419 Nebraska St. You’ll find 17 small businesses with items you never thought you’d find locally.

Already tired of driving around town? Why not take the family for a movie? Dec. 1-12, the Promenade Cinemas will be showing holiday-themed films. Proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Neighboring communities – like Le Mars, which celebrated Christmas in Le Mars yesterday – make a road trip worthwhile throughout the month of December. Even though certain days are designated as holiday shopping days, there are other activities that should pique your interest. If you haven’t seen the Browns’ Christmas Show, you might want to make reservations. The family friendly event runs through December and features songs you’ve come to love.

Kudos to all those involved in the Downtown for the Holidays parade. With more entries than ever (and a band!), it was a great start to the holiday season.

Santa’s House! Don’t miss out. Ever since he ushered in the holiday season, Santa has been putting in hours at the Santa House, just above the Gifted Boutique at 422 Pierce St. There, kids can visit with the list-maker, enjoy crafts and games and maybe find something to give others. The house is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.