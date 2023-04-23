It's another week for "thumbs up/thumbs down":

THUMBS UP: Congratulations to the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple for another successful circus. After the tenuous times of COVID, it was great to see families having fun and enjoying the talent that came to entertain. Even better? The event helped raise money for a great cause.

Abu Bekr Shrine Circus A motorcycle rider balances on a tightrope during the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 12.

THUMBS UP: Good luck to our Sioux City Musketeers as they begin their quest for another Clark Cup championship next week. Siouxlanders so enjoyed the trophy’s presence, it’d be nice to have it around for another year.

Musketeers vs Tri-City Storm hockey Musketeers' Sam Deckhut keeps the puck away from Tri-City Storm's Tanner Adams (39) and Trevor Connelly (16) during the Sioux City Musketeers …

THUMBS DOWN: Using charities or other nonprofit organizations as a bargaining chip with the city over proposed sewer rate increases isn’t exactly a smart move. If there’s a problem with the city, it should be addressed separately, not as a way to force someone’s hand. Keep the nonprofits out of it.

THUMBS DOWN: The second day of the Sioux City Relays was canceled last Saturday due to cold, rainy conditions. That’s unfortunate for the high school and college athletes who worked so hard to compete, as well as the many volunteers who devoted countless hours to put on such a premiere event. Hopefully, better weather is in store for next year's Relays.

THUMBS UP: Morningside University’s new president, Albert Mosley, was given a great welcome during inauguration activities last week. Having “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts join the festivities was a brilliant touch. With family ties to the university, she was a great choice for the annual Waitt Lecture series.

Morningside President Albert Mosley investiture Dr. Albert Mosley, the new president of Morningside University, speaks during his inauguration at Eppley Auditorium April 20.