OUR OPINION: Dan Moore, Ike Rayford and Alex Watters are best choices for City Council

We’ve talked with the candidates, we’ve been to the forums and we’ve heard what residents want most.

Based on that information, we give a wholehearted endorsement to Dan Moore for re-election to the Sioux City Council and, for the other two spots, endorsements with reservations for Alex Watters and Ike Rayford.

While Matthew O’Kane, the fourth candidate, has the enthusiasm needed for the job, he seemed unprepared to answer several questions about what Sioux City should do next during a Sept. 30 interview with Journal reporter Dolly Butz. He suggested additional council meetings for citizens to air their concerns, but there’s already time for that during regular meetings. He proposed creating a newsletter that would inform residents about changes in the community, but The Journal and other media outlets already do that on a daily basis. He talked about fixing potholes, but that’s an issue any candidate in any community could get behind.

We think O’Kane should learn more about the way his city operates, see where its cracks lie and come back in two years. Now, though, the learning curve is just too steep.

Rayford, who also is a political newcomer, came to voters’ attention last summer when, as president of the local chapter of the NAACP, showed he could work with law enforcement officials during Black Lives Matter protests. He has also served on committees that were created to address racial rifts within the state. He also explained his own past mistakes – one that includes felony convictions – and indicated he has changed. While we have to take him at his word, we do believe he is leading a different life. He represents an opportunity for the Council to have minority representation – something that has been sorely lacking. The idea that he wants to work with local law enforcement to provide solutions to longstanding problems is encouraging. His perspective could help strengthen relationships that were questioned during the last year.

If voters are willing to look beyond his past, he might be a refreshing voice for the Council.

That leaves Moore and Watters, incumbents who have been able to demonstrate what they believe is best for Sioux City.

Both have gotten behind riverfront and downtown development. Both have touted their involvement in city staff-generated projects. Both have taken the path of least resistance when it comes to hot-button topics like fireworks.

Watters talks a lot about tourism as a potential growth center for Sioux City, we wonder if the city is devoting too much taxpayer dollars to an enterprise that had earlier been outsourced to a non-city entity. When the Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau was formed, it was viewed as a clearinghouse for all communities in the metro area. Further, hotels and other affected businesses were expected to pick up the lion’s share of the costs. Residents haven’t seen proof of that. Instead, they got another pitch for more money.

Voters need assurance that basic needs – street repairs, water and sewer upgrades, police protection, snow removal – are priorities.

Moore takes a much more balanced approach to these issues and is willing to listen to others before making a decision. He doesn’t chide the messenger (as Watters has done often with the media), but is willing to exhaust his resources before weighing in.

The current council isn’t perfect but it does represent a number of voices. Adding Rayford to the mix would add to that diversity.

For those reasons, The Journal endorses Dan Moore, Alex Watters and Ike Rayford for City Council.

