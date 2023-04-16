There’s an unsettling feeling in the Iowa Legislature that the state is overrun with welfare fraud, job shirkers and food hoarders.

For some reason, they have visions of young men and women sitting at home, scrolling on their expensive cellphones or playing games on their big-screen TVs when they could be working. At a Leadership Iowa event in Sioux City Thursday, Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham said one of the steepest declines in “labor participation” was among males 25 to 34. “They need to find themselves back to work,” she told those gathered.

Iowa’s solution: Reduce unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks.

Also on Thursday, the House voted to pass Senate File 494 which would add new requirements to those receiving public assistance benefits. Particularly at risk: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP) benefits.

Among those requirements: Any Iowa household with liquid assets of more than $15,000 would not be allowed to receive SNAP benefits. If those residents were saving for a home, a car or a college education, their savings would work against them.

More than 200 religious leaders (including R. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City, and Lorna Halaas, bishop of the Western Iowa ELCA synod) signed a petition opposing the bill on moral, religious and humanitarian grounds. “Feeding the poor is a universal value shared by all major faith traditions and all cultures,” the petition said. “As such, we stand together to speak the truth in the face of many harmful, pervasive myths about public assistance and our neighbors in need.”

Among the claims: Rising food cost and low wages have made it extremely difficult for Iowans to feed their families. Two-thirds of those who benefit from SNAP are children, the disabled and older Iowans. Iowa Health and Human Service Department officials already reformed their processes to bring the error rate below the national average. Changing the rules would make it even more difficult to access SNAP benefits. “The average benefit provides just $1.78 per meal and the minimum SNAP benefit people receive is a meager $23 per month. SNAP enrollment in Iowa is at a 14-year low.”

Once more, it seems legislators are eager to cut benefits where cutting isn’t necessary. Instead of going after those who, say, got COVID-19 funds and didn’t need them, they’re trying to fill state coffers with funds that could have been better spent on those who need it the most.

So much misguided legislation – presumably from people who consider themselves godly men and women – could have been avoided had they just remembered what we learned in the 25th chapter of Matthew:

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me. I was in prison and you came to visit me.

“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feel you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’

“The King will reply, ‘I tell you the truth. Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.’”

Before pointing a finger at the “least of these brothers of mine,” legislators needed to do more research and understand where fraud truly exists.