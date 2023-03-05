We’re getting a mixed message from the Iowa State Legislature.

On one hand, its members say teens aren’t responsible enough to read certain books. On the other, they think it’s fine if they work “light” assembly jobs.

If they’re so fragile they need parents to sign off on “To Kill a Mockingbird,” they certainly shouldn’t be working at a bar where they could serve drinks.

Similarly, if their parents need to be notified if they’re expressing a different gender identity, they shouldn’t be expected to fend for themselves in a factory.

The disconnect is unreal – and largely the result of an agenda that has nothing to do with “parental rights” and everything to do with lawmakers trying to justify their own uninformed beliefs.

Routinely, we hear from Iowans who say they tried to talk to their legislators about issues – most recently those involving LGBTQ teens – and those elected officials didn’t want to listen – or consider another view. Instead of being representatives for all, they have become speakers for a few.

You don’t need to comb The Journal’s archives to find examples of politicians finding common ground. Key legislation resulted from parties hashing over ideas and coming up with solutions that had bipartisan support. Even 10 years ago, you could see that give-and-take at play.

Now, there seems to be a wall that divides the state’s two parties. Whoever is in control can push (and pass) legislation that has nothing to do with the economy or well-being of the state’s residents.

It’s a “when we get in power” agenda that doesn’t even consider consensus.

Where does this lead? Down a never-ending spiral.

If enough Iowans are dissatisfied with the legislation, they’ll vote out those who forced it and the new lawmakers will introduce bills to change things back.

What gets accomplished? Nothing.

Using the state’s children in a game of political football is one of the worst ideas we’ve seen yet.