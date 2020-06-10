OUR OPINION: Feenstra should consider all of the agenda in Iowa's 4th District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the Republican primary now behind him, Randy Feenstra might want to revisit his campaign strategy before the fall election.

In his ads, Feenstra said he wanted to go to Washington to build Donald Trump’s wall and support his agenda.

Now, though, a lot has happened in the country to suggest “business as usual” is not the best approach.

For decades, Northwest Iowa elected congressmen – Republican and Democrat – who didn’t represent the president. They looked out for the interests of all residents of the district. If that meant going against the sitting president, they did.

When Steve King was elected, much of that changed. Rather than represent all of his constituents, he looked to the right and followed suit – even if it wasn’t in Iowa’s best interest.

This week, when we see the president building a wall – around the White House – and posting snarky tweets about everyone who questions his leadership style, we’ve learned just how important an independent thinker really is. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney broke from the pack; others have, too.