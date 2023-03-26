Iowa used to be the place where a potential presidential candidate would drop in at a small-town restaurant and sit with the locals.

Those Iowans would grill the wannabe president about the issues that mattered to them — essentially serving as the candidates’ first job interview. This preliminary look-see would help the politician, too, to learn the territory (as so eloquently stated in Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man”).

If there was enough substance to prompt more visits in more towns, the potential candidate had what was called “traction.” The next step was announcing formally.

This was the game plan in the early days of the Iowa Caucuses.

Then, we entered the era of “book tours.” Instead of indicating they wanted a different job, those presidential hopefuls came visiting with a new book they had written (or put their names on). That would give them talking points and let those coffee shop folks understand where they were coming from. No announcements were made, but it gave them a reason to be in town.

Once those book tours wore out their welcome, we got hopefuls turning up to speak at Chamber of Commerce dinners, service clubs and party functions.

All of these brought the out-of-towners within spitting distance of the locals. Iowa residents could vet the candidates in their own way.

Now, in the world of presidential politics, we’re introduced to another form of campaigning – the controlled interview by a member of the hopefuls’ party.

In the past, citizens – and journalists – got to pose the questions. Now, it’s carefully scripted. Because the Democrats pushed Iowa off their initial tour dates, they’re not even playing the game – not yet.

But the Republicans are holding meet-and-greets with some of the people interested in the job and they’re not the kind of interviews most would like.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst have been playing Oprah with the likes of Ron De Santis, Nikki Haley and Mike Pence.

The questions they pose don’t have the same zing as one from a Plymouth County farmer. They also don’t have the same quest for specifics as those coming from a Sioux City reporter.

Instead, they’re prompts for talking points – yet another erosion of the Iowa Caucus process we held dear.

If these “visitors” are really going to want to hear what Iowans have to say, they’ve got to remove the go-betweens and get back to those cafes.

They already know what Kim and Joni think. But they may not have a clue as to what’s on an average Iowan’s mind.

That’s the true value of something like the Iowa Caucuses.