OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets

A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators greater freedom in rural areas makes perfect sense, but we hope the Sioux City Council slams the brakes on requests to permit the recreational vehicles on city streets.

Under the new law, which took effect July 1, ATVs and UTVs are now allowed on all county roads in Iowa if they abide by a speed limit of 35 miles per hour. The vehicles are still prohibited on state highways or any roadway with more than 2 lanes. They can now cross non-interstate two-lane highways that serve as the “most direct and accessible route” between the operator's home and a secondary road of city street in which vehicles are authorized or an ATV park or trail.

Cities have the option of allowing ATVs or UTVs on their streets.

The new state law immediately allowed ATVs and UTVs on three county roads within the city of Sioux City -- K29 (Old Lakeport Road, south of Derocher Path), county road D18 (Correctionville Road, east of Camp High Hopes), and county road D25 (Old Highway 141, southeast of the entrance to the cemetery), according to police. The vehicles will remain prohibited elsewhere in the city, as long as the City Council doesn't pass an ordinance with more exceptions.

Four-lane city streets like Hamilton Boulevard, Morningside Avenue, South Lakeport Street and Floyd Boulevard remain ATV and UTV-free under provisions in the new law. But some owners are pushing to drive their vehicles on at least some other city streets.

"I would just like to ride from my residence to basically where I have a part-time job, which is over in South Dakota," Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, told the City Council at a recent meeting. "I'm talking six to eight blocks in a residential area, not running on and tearing up city parks."

While we understand the desire by owners like Collins to make it easier to get around town on their recreational vehicles, we agree with Mayor Bob Scott that it would be a mistake to allow ATVs and UTVs on most every eligible streets.

We come down on the side of safety, both for the ATVs and UTVs riders and occupants of other vehicles they would encounter on streets. There seemingly would be a greater chance of accidents in construction zones (which are abundant in number again this summer), as well as in neighborhoods where many residents park their vehicles on one or both sides of the street.

Though we would expect the vast majority of ATV and UTV owners would act responsiblity, we also would worry about the few miscreats who would take their vehicles off road, potentially tearing up grassy areas in public parks and other areas.

Overall, allowing ATVs and UTVs in more areas likely would create an enforcement headache for police, something Scott alluded to at the recent council meeting. The mayor mentioned he recently returned from South Dakota's Black Hills, where he said ATVs and UTVs "are running everywhere."

"The problem I've got is half of them didn't appear to have licenses on them, which would be illegal. That's going to be a bigger enforcement issue."

To legally drive on approved roadways, drivers must be at least 18 and have financial liability coverage in effect for the vehicle and carry proof of insurance. We fear many drivers younger than the minimum age would hop on a recreational vehicle if

We think police have higher priorities than to check legions of ATVs and UTVs to see if they're properly licensed and the drivers are old enough.

Taking a ride on an ATV or UTV is undoubtedly a fun-filled activity. But it'd be better if it took place on roadways more suited for them.