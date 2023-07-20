OK, Sioux City. This is your chance to show some 50,000 people why we call this part of the state home.

When participants in RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) start streaming into town Friday night, they’ll want to know what to see, what to do, where to go.

Put on your ambassador hat and make them feel welcome.

For too long we’ve held back and downplayed our assets. Now, it’s time to brag a little.

Think about the places you like to go on a Friday night. Remember where you take the relatives when they come to town. Offer up your favorite restaurants and activities. Share your pride.

It’s an easy ask.

RAGBRAI statue A statue celebrating the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI is shown in the spot where the first ride began in 1973 at the Sioux City Art Center.

Pick up trash you see in the streets. Mow your lawn. Greet people.

Then, think about participating in activities this weekend.

Celebrating its 50th year (it has been in Sioux City eight times, including the first year), RAGBRAI will be a hub of activity Saturday afternoon. Vendors (and more bicycle merchandise than you can imagine) will fill the parking lot of the Tyson Events Center. Music will be a part of the day’s activities (including a 9 p.m. appearance by the Spin Doctors) and there will be plenty of food for everyone.

There’s also free parking in the city’s ramps, plenty of selfie stations and lots of out-of-towners who will welcome a hello.

Sunday, you can line the streets to wish the riders well on their weeklong journey.

Because it’s tradition to dip your tires in the Missouri River at the beginning of the ride, most will join in at some point along Hamilton Boulevard, then move east on 41st Street and out of Sioux City.

If you’re eager to wave signs, ring cowbells or shout encouragement, do so. Because it’s likely to be warm, the riders will start early in the morning.

If you’re a late riser, they could be gone before you even get up.

So, here’s your task: Have fun this weekend and show our visitors the kind of hospitality you’d want to see.