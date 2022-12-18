OUR OPINION: Mr. Goodfellow and its donors make a big difference

If you gave to Mr. Goodfellow this year, thank you.

Yesterday, the toy and book distribution was completed, ensuring nearly 4,000 Siouxland boys and girls will have something to open for Christmas. The numbers were up over 2021, suggesting there was a greater need for support.

What’s remarkable is the number of hours logged by volunteers. In addition to staffing that distribution center, they solicited donations from businesses and individuals, vetted applicants for Goodfellow help, worked the Little Yellow Dog Auction and served on the board of one of the oldest charities in the region.

In layman’s terms, Mr. Goodfellow has no paid staff. The money you donate goes directly toward buying those children, 12 and under, something for Christmas.

When that’s the only present a child may get, the impact is significant.

Talking to some of the parents, you understand just how important the charity is. At those toy distributions, they come with big smiles and grateful hearts. Some have asked to hug the workers; all have said thank you.

For 87 years, Mr. Goodfellow has rallied the troops on behalf of the children. It started with a Sioux City Journal reporter who wrote a story about a boy and a girl who looked longingly into the window of a department store but knew they wouldn’t have the kind of Christmas others would get.

The story triggered a reaction, launched the charity and, later, included the Little Yellow Dog auction, which expanded the concept.

Today, that auction, the front page donors and individual contributors fill the coffers needed to buy toys each year. During the pandemic, the number of requests increased significantly. As fears of a recession rattle parents, it’s likely the need for Mr. Goodfellow will continue for years to come.

To function, it relies on people like you.

Because it doesn’t have a flashy marketing campaign, it may not attract the attention others get.

It’s just an old-school, old-fashioned way to help out a neighbor.

While this year’s distribution is done, that doesn’t mean the need for funds is, too. If you’d like to donate to Mr. Goodfellow, please do. The feeling you get from helping others warms the heart and makes you realize there really is a lot of good in the world.

God bless and Merry Christmas.