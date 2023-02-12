We had to laugh when Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the dividing line in America is no longer between right and left, “it’s between normal or crazy.”

If she had been watching the State of the Union Address she was assigned to rebut, she would have seen Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screaming “liar” several times during President Biden’s speech or another colleague swearing at the president.

If she had watched earlier, Sanders might have caught Sen. Mitt Romney telling Rep. George Santos he didn’t belong in the room.

Toss in outbursts that prompted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to try to silence his peers and it became clear what Huckabee was talking about. The “crazy” was there in her party, failing to provide the decorum we once thought was a Republican hallmark.

“A new generation of Republican leaders is stepping up…not to be caretakers of the status quo, but to be changemakers for the American people,” Sanders said. But many of those new representatives have some real explaining to do.

During Tuesday’s rebuttal, Sanders also said she signed an executive order that banned the term “Latinx” from official use. Why this was a pressing issue in Arkansas is anyone’s guess – but it did shore up her talking point, which was that a “radical left” was causing the country’s woes. “Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight.”

Had Sanders listened to Biden’s speech, she would have learned he was interested in protecting Social Security and Medicare – two planks that are hardly part of a “left-wing culture war.” Those attacks on LGBTQ issues, minorities and education are ones offered by her and her peers, not those seniors sitting at home. Creating problems instead of solving long-standing ones is the real issue, something those “changemakers” need to rethink.

No one -- certainly not Sanders, Greene or others -- is expected to agree with Biden. But, rather than spout off in hopes of finding someone who wasn’t listening, they should lean in, hear what the president has to say and try to find some common ground.

Around here, we call that governing.